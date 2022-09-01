Natrona County football hosts Cheyenne East in early season showdown

Neither head coach views Friday night's Cheyenne East at Natrona County game as must-win, but the Week 1 showdown at Cheney Alumni Field is definitely a measuring stick.

"This is a game we can get a lot out of," East coach Chad Goff said. "It's early in the season, but NC is a great team to measure yourself against."

Added NC's Steve Harshman: "We're getting better every day, but East will give us an idea of what we need to keep working on."

Both the Thunderbirds and Mustangs are coming off impressive season-opening victories. East built a 47-0 lead on its way to a 47-28 win against Gillette; Natrona County pitched a 40-0 shutout at Laramie.

The Mustangs dominated the line of scrimmage against the Plainsmen, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Laramie finished with -2 yards rushing on 28 attempts and had just 50 yards overall.

"They're big up front and they're good at what they do," Goff said of the Mustangs' defense. "They're just very solid in their assignments."

Natrona County will have to be solid defensively to slow down the T-Birds, who finished with almost 500 yards of total offense last week.

Junior Drew Jackson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 95 yards, junior quarterback Cam Hayes completed 13 of 19 passes for 272 yards and three TDs, and senior receivers Garet Schlabs and Dom Kaszas combined to catch six passes for 131 yards and two scores. Schlabs and Kaszas, who transferred from Sheridan, were both all-state selections last year.

"They already had the best group of small-skill kids in the state and then they added the kid from Sheridan," Harshman said. "But the big thing I noticed about East is their linemen are tough, aggressive, athletic and fast."

With only two returning starters on the O-line in Trevor Eldridge and Seth Scott, Goff was equally impressed with that group's performance since the beginning of fall camp. East scored on its first drive, failed to convert on fourth down on its second drive and then got touchdowns on its next six possessions before pulling its starters early in the third quarter.

"Our offensive line has grown so much," Goff said. "We did a great job of getting our assignments down, but we'll have to be even better on Friday."

The East defense did allow Gillette quarterback Mason Drube to throw for 296 yards and three TDs, but all of that came after the game was well in hand. The T-Birds don't expect to have that kind of luxury against Natrona County, which finished with 335 total yards of offense (152 rushing, 183 passing).

Senior running back Mason Weickum led the ground attack with 52 yards and a touchdown on eight carries while senior quarterback Wyatt Powell added 44 yards and two scores. Powell also completed 9 of 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown and backup Nolan Hornecker was 3-of-5 for 52 yards and two TDs.

"I think there's a good chance we'll see both those guys," Harshman said of the Powell-Hornecker quarterback tandem. "They've got different skill sets, but they're both effective."

The Mustangs' receiving corps of Breckin McClintock, Preston Hytrek and Kayden Pharr had a combined 10 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

"Whenever you face Natrona you're going to have to stop the run game first," Goff said. "So we have to be able to disrupt the backfield with our front seven. And when they do pass we're going to have to be on point in the secondary."

Last year East pulled out a 14-13 victory at Cheney Alumni Field. Both the T-Birds and Mustangs later won in the state quarterfinals before losing in the semifinals. So while Friday's game won't make or break either team's season, it offers an early season challenge.

"We have so much upside and depth on this team," Harshman said. "This is just another chance for us to get better."