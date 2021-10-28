Natrona County football hosts Thunder Basin in quarterfinals on Friday

Natrona County picked a great time to be playing its best football of the season. The Mustangs (6-3) head into Friday night’s quarterfinal game against Thunder Basin (6-3) at Cheney Alumni Field having won three in a row, including a 28-14 victory over the Bolts two weeks ago.

That win, sandwiched between blowouts of Gillette and Cheyenne South, proved to be the difference in Natrona County hosting a playoff game for the first time in three years. The Mustangs enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed while the Bolts fell to the No. 5 seed after last week’s loss to Sheridan.

After a 14-13 loss to Cheyenne East in their home opener, the Mustangs have won four in a row at Cheney Alumni. Natrona County also has won 11 consecutive home playoff games.

“Getting to play at home one more time my senior season means a lot,” NC senior lineman Brendyn Nelson said. “It’s a great way to start the playoffs to be in front of our home crowd.”

In the teams’ earlier meeting, Natrona County took advantage of two early Thunder Basin turnovers to build a 28-0 advantage before the Bolts scored two second-half touchdowns. Junior quarterback Wyatt Powell rushed for a season-high 168 yards and three touchdowns and the Mustangs finished with 255 yards on the ground.

It’s a formula they hope to repeat Friday.

“The recipe is usually the same every week,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said. “Turnovers and field position are going to be huge.”

Health has been an issue for the Mustangs at various times this season, but Harshman doesn't expect that to be a factor against the Bolts.

"This is the healthiest we’ve been since Week 1," he said. "We’ve got most of our guys back ... the timing is perfect."

Harshman expects Powell, who was injured earlier in the season, to be at full strength. Powell, along with junior Luke Spencer and senior Kaeden Wilcox, gives the Mustangs a 1-2-3 punch on the ground. The three have combined to rush for 1,412 yards and 19 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Tyler Hill offers a change of pace as he has completed 85 of 161 passes for 1,297 yards and 10 TDs with just three interceptions.

Defensively, Natrona County is allowing just 260 yards and 12.0 points per game, both of which are the No. 2 marks in 4A. Nelson has been a force up front with six tackles for loss and three sacks. Wilcox, who leads 4A with 19.0 defensive points per game, and senior Billy Brenton have nine combined interceptions on the back end.

They’ll be tested by Thunder Basin senior quarterback Ryan Baker, who is 148-of-258 for 1,967 yards and 25 touchdowns, with seven picks. Receivers Cade Ayres and Kayden LaFramboise have a combined 76 receptions for 997 yards and 12 TDs. Baker was 17-of-30 for 190 yards and two scores in the last meeting, but the Bolts rushed for just 65 yards. The Mustangs were able to take senior running back Isaiah Haliburton (782 rushing yards and nine TDs) out of the equation for the most part, although he did catch a touchdown pass.

“It’s going to be a good game,” Harshman said. “They’ve got some really good skill players who have won a lot of games.”

Thunder Basin has advanced to the state championship game each of the past two seasons and the Bolts are 34-9 since 2018. They had also won two in a row against the Mustangs, including a 19-14 victory in the quarterfinals last year, before Natrona County got some measure of revenge two weeks ago. Overall, each team has won three games in the all-time series.

Wilcox is hoping the Mustangs can regain the lead as well as keep their winning streak alive.

“It’s great to have home-field advantage,” he said. “To be able to play in this environment means the world to us.”

