Natrona County football hosts Thunder Basin with home playoff game on the line

The prep football playoffs officially begin Oct. 28. For Natrona County and Thunder Basin, though, they begin Friday night at NC's Cheney Alumni Field.

The host Mustangs (6-2) can secure the No. 3 seed and a quarterfinal game at home with a victory over the Bolts (5-3). But NC could also fall to the No. 5 seed with a loss depending on how other games end up. It's a similar scenario for Thunder Basin, although it would need help to get the No. 3 seed even with a victory.

"There's a lot at stake," NC head coach Steve Harshman said. "It's basically like the first round of the playoffs."

The game figures to be a contrast in offensive styles. Natrona County is Class 4A's top running team, averaging 250.0 rushing yards per game. In last week's 28-22 loss to top-ranked Sheridan, the Mustangs ran the ball 72 times for 334 yards and had 12- and 18-play touchdown drives.

"That's our identity," Harshman admitted. "That's who we are this year."

Senior quarterback Wyatt Powell is NC's primary threat with 161 carries for 895 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior running back Mason Weickum has rushed for 714 yards and seven TDs to give the Mustangs a potent one-two punch.

They'll be challenged by a Thunder Basin defense that is allowing just 115.0 rushing yards per game. If the NC runners get past the first line of defense linebackers Logan Loftus and Dillon Glick, who have combined for 137 tackles, will be waiting for them.

While the Mustangs prefer a ground-and-pound game, the Bolts have more quick-strike capability. They lead 4A in both passing offense (286.0 yards per game) and total offense (471.0 ypg) and are second in scoring (45.0 points per game).

Junior quarterback Alonso Aguilar has been impressive in his first season as a starter, completing 151 of 233 passes for 2,184 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His primary target is 6-foot-4 senior Kayden LaFramboise, who has 67 receptions for 1,014 yards and 13 TDs. He leads the state in all three categories.

Aguilar and LaFramboise have plenty of help, though. Senior running back Nic Black has rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns and junior receiver Darius Felton has 27 catches for 407 yards and seven scores.

"They've got a lot of weapons and they're pretty multi-dimensional," Harshman said. "They're the full package so there's a lot to defend."

Two weeks ago the Mustangs faced a similar threat in Gillette, which came into the game averaging 361.0 yards and 33.0 points per game. NC took control early as the defense had 11 tackles for loss and sacked quarterback Mason Drube three times s in a 41-6 victory.

Natrona County knows it will need a similar defensive effort against the Bolts.

"We need to bring some blitzes and get some pressure on the quarterback so he makes some inaccurate throws," NC senior lineman Cody Crawford said. "But it's real easy to put pressure on the quarterback when you coverage guys are doing their job.

"It's gonna be a fun game."

NC senior Breckin McClintock, who leads the team with 22 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns and has two interceptions on the back end of the defense, believes the Mustangs will be ready for the challenge.

"They definitely have some good receivers," he said, "but we're excited for this. We're treating this game as round one of the playoffs."