Natrona County football looks for return to form after back-to-back QF losses

Last year the Natrona County football team lost in the Class 4A quarterfinals for the second year in a row. It marked the first time in 11 years (2007-09) the Mustangs didn’t advance to the semifinals in back-to-back seasons.
What followed, however, was a nine-year run from 2010-18 during which Natrona County won four state championships, had three runner-up finishes and compiled an 88-18 record.
This year’s Mustangs are hoping to reverse the program’s current trend and reestablish themselves at the top of the state’s largest classification.
Longtime head coach Steve Harshman believes the Mustangs are ready to do just that.
“We had one of the best summers that we’ve ever had,” he said at practice earlier this week. “The kids really worked hard. The No. 1 thing is to show up and we had a lot of guys show up.”
The list includes returning senior starters Kaeden Wilcox, who led 4A with six interceptions and 19.0 defensive points per game; quarterback Tyler Hill; linebackers Beau Hawkins and Preston Propp; and lineman Brendyn Nelson; as well as junior lineman Cody Crawford. In addition, senior Roman Overstreet, who started at receiver and at cornerback as a sophomore, is back after an offseason injury last year forced him to play primarily on junior varsity.
“I was a passenger in an ATV and it rolled and my leg ended up being caught underneath it,” Overstreet recalled about the accident last May. “I broke my tibia in my right leg and they ended up putting a titanium rod and four screws into my tibia.
“I technically got cleared last year during football season, but I lost 30 pounds,” he added. “I went from 180 down to 150 because I couldn’t walk for six weeks. I’m at 175 right now, so I’m not 100 percent but I’m definitely way better than I was last year.”
Now the kid that Harshman jokingly calls “Steve Austin” in reference to the lead character on “The Six Million Dollar Man,” a top-rated TV show in the 1970s, is ready to pick up where he left off two years ago. As a sophomore, Overstreet caught 12 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns while also recording 20 tackles, including one tackle for loss.
“To come back on the field is a tremendous blessing,” Overstreet said. “Being able to be out there and put in blood, sweat and tears with my teammates means the world to me. Now I truly have the mindset that every play could possibly be my last. I’m definitely going to give 100 percent 100 percent of the time this year.”
While Crawford might be the only returner who started as a sophomore last season, classmates Mason Weickum, Luke Spencer, Riley Dye and Breckin McClintock all got varsity playing time.
“We’ve got a good group of seniors who have experience,” Harshman said. “And we’ve got some juniors who have experience. Overall, I think we’ve got a good mix.”
It’s a mix that has Overstreet excited about the upcoming season.
“I’ve been around the varsity team for three years and I can definitely tell you that these junior and senior classes are the hardest-working classes I’ve ever been around,” he said. “We did so much stuff in the offseason and we’ve continued to do extra stuff even after practices.
“And the energy on this practice field is amazing. It’s intense out here and I love it.”
