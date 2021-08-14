Natrona County football looks for return to form after back-to-back QF losses

“I was a passenger in an ATV and it rolled and my leg ended up being caught underneath it,” Overstreet recalled about the accident last May. “I broke my tibia in my right leg and they ended up putting a titanium rod and four screws into my tibia.

“I technically got cleared last year during football season, but I lost 30 pounds,” he added. “I went from 180 down to 150 because I couldn’t walk for six weeks. I’m at 175 right now, so I’m not 100 percent but I’m definitely way better than I was last year.”

Now the kid that Harshman jokingly calls “Steve Austin” in reference to the lead character on “The Six Million Dollar Man,” a top-rated TV show in the 1970s, is ready to pick up where he left off two years ago. As a sophomore, Overstreet caught 12 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns while also recording 20 tackles, including one tackle for loss.

“To come back on the field is a tremendous blessing,” Overstreet said. “Being able to be out there and put in blood, sweat and tears with my teammates means the world to me. Now I truly have the mindset that every play could possibly be my last. I’m definitely going to give 100 percent 100 percent of the time this year.”