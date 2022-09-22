Natrona County football looks to continue winning ways against Cheyenne South

Natrona County is a prohibitive favorite heading into Friday night's home game against Cheyenne South.

After all, the No. 3 Mustangs (3-1) have Class 4A's top rushing offense (232.0 yards per game), the top rushing defense (71.0 ypg) and the top defense overall (198.0 ypg). The Bison (0-4), meanwhile, are last in 4A in both total offense (135 ypg) and total defense (407.0 ypg).

There's also this: Natrona County is 11-0 all-time against South and has outscored the Bison 607-84. South also enters the game on a 24-game losing streak.

The Mustangs aren't overlooking the Bison, though. NC knows it needs to continue to improve as the regular season reaches the midpoint.

"I think we still have a lot we can get better at," NC senior Breckin McClintock said, "but we’re taking good steps forward. This week we’re just focusing on us … doing things right and getting ready for the long stretch of the season."

Natrona County is coming off a 26-6 victory at rival Kelly Walsh in the annual Oil Bowl in which the Mustangs rushed for 266 yards. Senior running back Mason Weickum carried the ball 16 times for a season-high 171 yards and two touchdowns while senior quarterback Wyatt Powell added 97 yards and a score. This was one week after NC rushed for 370 yards in a 17-14 win at Cheyenne Central.

Unfortunately, all those yards haven't necessarily translated into points. Against Kelly Walsh, the Mustangs' first two drives started at the KW 6 after a McClintock interception and at the KW 32 following a short punt. Natrona County failed to score points on either possession.

"We need to do a better job of finishing," NC head coach Steve Harshman admitted. "We had some opportunities early on in both games that we needed to take advantage of."

With last year's leading rusher, Luke Spencer, sidelined with an injury, Powell (451) and Weickum (312) have combined for 763 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The Mustangs' passing attack, however, has struggled to find its footing through the first four games.

Powell has completed 25 of 55 passes (47.3 percent) for 313 yards with two touchdown and two interceptions and backup Nolan Hornecker is 10-of-24 for 142 yards with two TDs and three picks. McClintock and fellow receivers Preston Hytrek and Kayden Pharr have a combined 20 receptions for 250 yards and three scores.

The Mustangs aren't abandoning their passing game yet. Last week Powell had four long passes to McClintock that were just out of reach.

"I talked to Breckin during the game and told him, ‘Hey, man. We’re going to get this figured out,’" Powell said after the Oil Bowl victory. "I’m overthrowing him, but we’re going to do whatever it takes to get that on target."

McClintock echoed those sentiments on Tuesday.

"We’ve been putting in extra work after practice," he said. "We’re just trying to dial in that timing so on Friday nights it’s like second nature."