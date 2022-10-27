Natrona County football looks to run over Gillette in quarterfinals

To say the Natrona County offense has found a rhythm might be an understatement.

Heading into Friday's playoff opener against Gillette, the Mustangs (7-2) lead Class 4A with 271.0 rushing yards per game. Their ground attack was even more impressive the last two weeks. NC rushed for 334 yards (on an astounding 72 carries) in a Week 7 loss to defending state champion Sheridan and a season-best 438 yards on 46 carries in last week's 56-14 rout of Thunder Basin, which had been allowing just 115.0 rushing yards per game.

"Our guys just had a sense of crispness to them," NC head coach Steve Harshman said this week at practice. "We found our identity running the ball."

Senior quarterback Wyatt Powell and senior running back Mason Weickum have done the majority of the damage for the Mustangs. Running behind an offensive line of center Jace Brezina (5-foot-11, 225 pounds), guards Cody Crawford (6-2, 274) and Josh May (6-3, 238) and tackles Rafael Ruiz (6-4, 221) and Jared Markwardt (6-1, 221), Powell has rushed for 1,116 yards and 15 touchdowns and Weickum has added 859 yards and nine scores.

No. 3 seed Natrona County will look to keep rolling against the No. 6 seed Camels, a team they defeated 41-6 three weeks ago. This will be the 12th postseason meeting between the teams, with the Mustangs holding a 7-4 advantage.

NC, which is in the playoffs for the 32nd consecutive year, defeated Thunder Basin in the quarterfinals last year before losing to Sheridan in the semifinals. Gillette hasn't won a playoff game since 2016.

"We’re in the final season," Harshman said. "You’ve got the preseason, the regular season and now the postseason. Now we’re at that one-game season and it takes a different focus and a different mental approach."

The Mustangs had that focus in the victory over the Camels in Week 6. Gillette, which entered the game averaging 33.0 points per game, had a season-low six points in the loss.

The Camels are still a dangerous offensive team, though.

Sophomore quarterback Mason Drube has thrown for 1,983 yards and 24 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Receivers Jeff Pelton, Parker Fitzgerald and Evan Vandom have combined to catch 67 passes for 1,331 yards and 20 touchdowns.

"They've got their same key guys," Harshman said. "They've got kind of a four-headed guy at running back, they've got a 6-5 wide receiver (Pelton) that is a really good player and their linemen are bigger than our guys.

"They're a dangerous team. We're kind of the only ones that have shut them down."

The NC defense has shut down a lot of teams this season. The Mustangs lead 4A in rush defense and total defense and are second in pass defense.

Junior linebacker Noah Sides, who had 16 tackles last week, leads the team with 59.5 tackles on the season while Weickum has added 49.5 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss from his linebacker spot. Crawford (46 tackles, 4.5 TFL) anchors the defensive line.

Drube and the Camels expect to test the Mustangs' secondary -- senior Breckin McClintock, junior Beau Russell and sophomore Rogan Potter -- although they helped limit Thunder Basin to 233 passing yards last week, with 86 of those coming on one play.

"We just continue to get better," Harshman said. "And that's what we're trying to do ... get a little bit better every day."

In other first-round games, No. 1 Sheridan hosts Laramie, No. 2 Cheyenne East hosts Rock Springs and No. 4 Cheyenne Central hosts Thunder Basin.