Natrona County football looks to slow down Gillette passing attack

It’s an ongoing process, but the push for playoff positioning in high school football goes to another level this week. And that’s especially true in Class 4A.

With just three games remaining in the regular season, all 10 teams in the state’s largest classification are still alive for the postseason. Defending state champion Sheridan (6-0) and Cheyenne East (5-1) have established themselves as the teams to beat, while three 1-5 teams – Rock Springs, Laramie and Kelly Walsh – and winless Cheyenne South are likely battling for the final two playoff slots. That leaves Natrona County (5-1), Gillette (4-2), Cheyenne Central (4-2) and Thunder Basin (3-3) in the middle.

“Every week is big,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said. “And they keep getting bigger.”

That’s especially true for the Mustangs, who play at Gillette on Friday. Natrona County has won four consecutive games since a 33-7 home loss to Cheyenne East in Week 1. The Camels had won four in a row until a 62-24 loss to Thunder Basin last week in which the Bolts scored the final 55 points to erase a 24-7 halftime deficit.

The game pits the run-heavy Mustangs (4A-leading 242.0 rushing yards per game) against one of 4A’s top passing attacks. Gillette is averaging 225.0 passing yards per game with quarterback Mason Drube throwing for more than 300 yards in each of the last two games. NC counters with a defense that is allowing just 127.0 passing yards per game, but Drube expects to test the Mustangs. The sophomore has completed 90 of 175 passes for 1,348 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also second on the team with 198 yards rushing and two scores.

“This is a good opportunity for us,” NC senior defensive end Riley Dye said. “I’m really excited to see how far we’ve grown since (the loss to East). Drube has really good ability outside the pocket. Fifty percent of his throws are not even in the pocket; they’re him moving around making time for himself so he can make a throw downfield.

“It’s going to take a lot of effort on our part, but I believe in our defense.”

The Camels have a trio of wide receivers in Jeff Pelton, Parker Fitzgerald and Evan Vandom that will challenge the Mustangs secondary. The three have a combined 49 receptions for 978 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Natrona County defense knows it needs to make things difficult for Drube if it’s going to limit Gillette’s passing production.

“We’re going to have to be disciplined and put a lot of pressure on him,” said Dye, who leads the team with 3.5 sacks. “We have to try and make sure he has as little time to throw as possible, or no time to throw at all.”

One way the Mustangs can limit the Camels’ offensive touches is with its ground game. The Mustangs are averaging 290.3 rushing yards per game the past four games behind quarterback Wyatt Powell and running back Mason Weickum. Powell has rushed for 647 yards and eight touchdowns while Weickum, who stepped in when Luke Spencer was sidelined with an injury, has rushed for 517 yards and six TDs.

Natrona County has dominated the series since Thunder Basin joined 4A in 2017 to give Campbell County two high schools. In the five games since the split the Mustangs have outscored the Camels 251-56.

Harshman and the Mustangs aren’t counting on another easy victory, though.

“They’ve been building ever since the split,” he said of the Camels. “It takes time to get things going again, but they’re a really good team. They’ve got some great skill guys, a really good line and their quarterback is really dangerous.”