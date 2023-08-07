Beau Russell doesn’t have any memories of the first time the Natrona County football team held Midnight Madness.

There’s a good reason.

“I was three years old,” Russell explained after the Mustangs seniors conducted the first practice of the season at 12:01 Monday morning. “I didn’t really know anything. I just knew the seniors showed up and talked about things.”

The tradition began back in 2010 when then-Natrona County senior Cole Montgomery and other classmates convinced head coach Steve Harshman to hold their first official practice at the stroke of midnight.

At about 11:45 p.m. Sunday the seniors began arriving at Cheney Alumni Field while coaches huddled under the venerable stadium to discuss the first practice of the season. Players weren’t outfitted with helmets or pads — some even wore flip-flops during the hour-long get-together — but it gave the Class of 2024 players a chance to reconnect ahead of the Aug. 25 home opener against Laramie.

After the players, and a few coaches, ran from one end zone to the other and then jogged backwards to their starting point, they broke off into position groups with their respective coaches. Following some offensive plays up and down the field, everybody retreated to the locker room to take part in another Midnight Madness tradition: watching Kenny Chesney’s “Boys of Fall” video in the locker room.

A few more words from Harshman and the players were on their way. They would be back at the stadium six hours later for practice No. 2, this time accompanied by the team’s juniors and seniors.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment since last season when we were sitting in the East locker room after the semis,” Russell said after experiencing his first Midnight Madness. “We’re super excited. We’ve been waiting to get back out here.”

Last year the Mustangs advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals for the second year in a row but the season ended with a 55-36 loss to Cheyenne East. NC’s last state title was in 2018.

When Montgomery and his fellow seniors took the field back in 2010 Natrona County was coming off a 2-8 campaign. The Mustangs adopted the slogan of “First on. Last off.” at their first Midnight Madness, meaning they wanted to be the first team on the field that season and ending it by winning a state championship and being the last team off the field.

It worked. Natrona County won the 2010 state title and added championships in 2012 and 2014 ahead of the 2018 title. The push for Russell and his teammates to add their names to that list began early Monday morning.

“We’re trying to live by that every day,” he said of the “First on. Last off.” slogan.