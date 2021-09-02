Natrona County football opens home season against defending champ Cheyenne East

The Natrona County football team wasn’t perfect last week at Cheyenne Central. But the Mustangs made key plays on both sides of the ball and shut down the Indians on their way to a season-opening 22-0 shutout.
“First of all, I thought our defense played really well,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said. “I thought we had really good effort, even extra effort, on the defensive side of the ball.
“We had great pursuit, we finished plays and we didn’t give up many big plays.”
The Mustangs limited Central to 123 yards (32 rushing, 91 passing) and, more importantly, kept the Tribe out of the end zone.
The defense expects to face a stiffer challenge Friday when defending state champ Cheyenne East comes to Cheney Alumni Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Thunderbirds built a 28-0 lead on Thunder Basin before the Bolts roared back to pull out a 39-34 victory.
East senior quarterback Gavin Goff, an all-state receiver last season, shifted to quarterback and completed 20 of 30 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Senior wide receiver Garet Schlabs caught 12 passes for 197 yards and 12 scores.
“East is really dangerous,” Harshman said. “They had big plays on offense and special teams ... we know what we’re getting into.”
The T-Birds passed for a 4A-best 316 yards and ran for 125 more. Unfortunately for East, it couldn’t slow down Thunder Basin. The Bolts gouged the T-Birds defense for 455 total yards (262 rushing, 193 passing).
Natrona County had a more balanced attack against Central, rushing for 154 yards and throwing for 188. That balance was especially prevalent in the running game as quarterbacks Wyatt Powell (41) and Tyler Hill (40) accounted for 81 yards, followed by running backs Luke Spencer (35), Kaeden Wilcox (23) and Riley Dye (15). Hill also completed 11 of 15 passes for 171 yards and a 22-yard scoring toss to Breckin McClintock.
“I thought offensively we had really good efficiency,” Harshman said. “We’ve still got some young guys up front, but their play will continue to improve.
“Overall, it was a nice start.”
Natrona County hasn’t defeated both Central and East in the same season since 2017 while East is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2009.
