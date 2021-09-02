Natrona County football opens home season against defending champ Cheyenne East

The Natrona County football team wasn’t perfect last week at Cheyenne Central. But the Mustangs made key plays on both sides of the ball and shut down the Indians on their way to a season-opening 22-0 shutout.

“First of all, I thought our defense played really well,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said. “I thought we had really good effort, even extra effort, on the defensive side of the ball.

“We had great pursuit, we finished plays and we didn’t give up many big plays.”

The Mustangs limited Central to 123 yards (32 rushing, 91 passing) and, more importantly, kept the Tribe out of the end zone.

The defense expects to face a stiffer challenge Friday when defending state champ Cheyenne East comes to Cheney Alumni Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Thunderbirds built a 28-0 lead on Thunder Basin before the Bolts roared back to pull out a 39-34 victory.

East senior quarterback Gavin Goff, an all-state receiver last season, shifted to quarterback and completed 20 of 30 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Senior wide receiver Garet Schlabs caught 12 passes for 197 yards and 12 scores.