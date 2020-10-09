Natrona County football pulls away in second half to win at Gillette

Natrona County scored the final 21 points of the game to pull away for a 35-14 victory Friday night at Gillette.

The Mustangs (4-3) got on the board first when junior quarterback Tyler Hill, who was making his second start in place of injured senior Harrison Taubert, capped a 96-yard opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown.

Natrona County doubled its lead in the second quarter on a 13-yard scoring run from junior Kaeden Wilcox. But the Camels (1-6) pulled within one score just before the end of the half on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Race to Tanner Lemm.

Gillette tied the game in the third quarter on Race's 5-yard scoring run.

The Mustangs finally took control late in the third quarter. After connecting with senior wide receiver Koby Kelly on a 59-yard pass, Hill scored his second 1-yard TD to give Natrona County the lead for good.

Senior running back Braxton Bundy added scoring runs of 22 and 60 yards in the final frame to give the Mustangs their second win in a row and fourth in five games.

Kelly had the best passing performance of his career, completing 7 of 13 passes for 151 yards with no interceptions. Bundy finished with 153 yards and two TDs on 19 carries while Kelly had 4 receptions for 104 yards.

The Mustangs, who ended the night tied with Sheridan and Rock Springs for fourth place in Class 4A, host Thunder Basin next week. The Bolts improved to 6-1 with a 47-7 rout of Laramie.

