Natrona County football rolls over Cheyenne South to celebrate Homecoming

The Natrona County defense did everything it could to put the Mustangs' offense in position to win their Homecoming game against Cheyenne South on Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field.

And the offense took advantage as the No. 4 Mustangs (4-1) rolled to a 54-0 shutout of the Bison.

NC senior linebacker Nolan Hornecker recovered a fumble at the South 21-yard line on the second play from scrimmage and four plays later senior Mason Weickum was in the end zone. Weickum had three carries for 17 yards on the short drive, capped with his 2-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 9 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

After forcing a South (0-5) punt, Weickum had runs of 25 and 6 yards to move it the South 9. Senior quarterback Wyatt Potter then connected with sophomore Rogan Potter on a 9-yard scoring pass for a 14-0 lead with 6:36 to play in the first quarter.

Two possessions later the Mustangs were in the end zone again, with Weickum providing the final touches on a 5-yard TD run to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive.

Breckin McClintock got the ball right back for Natrona County when he intercepted Osayas Garcia at the South 41. Powell gained 12 yards on the first play before turning things over to Daniel Yates. The junior running back had runs of 17 and 11 yards before plunging in from the 1 to increase the advantage to 27-0 with 6:20 remaining in the first half.

South put together its best drive of the half and drove to to the NC 25 before McClintock intercepted Garcia at the goal line and seemingly returned it for a 100-yard pick-six. However, a penalty on the return gave the Mustangs the ball at their own 12 with just 39.6 seconds on the clock.

A 41-yard gain by Weickum on a screen pass and a 9-yard out to McClintock set the Mustangs up for a shot to the end zone on the final play of the half. Powell' pass was intercepted, but a roughing-the-passer call on South put the ball at the Bison 22. Potter then drilled a 39-yard field goal with no time on the clock and NC took a 30-0 lead into the locker room.

The second half was more of the same. After starting its opening drive at the 2-yard line Powell threw a quick out to Weickum, who broke free for an 80-yard touchdown and a 37-0 lead.

After Cody Crawford recovered a Bison fumble on South's first play, backup quarterback Hornecker threw a screen pass to William Cantrell, who got to the outside and raced to the end zone for a 34-yard score.

The defense came up with another huge play on the next possession as Christopher Tomlinson stepped in front of a South receiver and took the interception in for a 31-yard pick-six to push the lead to 51-0 with 8:56 still to play in the third.

Potter added field goals of 20 and 19 yards in the fourth quarter for the final scores.

Natrona County is now 12-0 all-time against South and has outscored the Bison 661-84. South has lost 24 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the state.

The Mustangs host Rock Springs next Friday while the Bison play at Cheyenne Central.