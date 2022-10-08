Natrona County football routs Gillette for fifth consecutive victory

Natrona County extended its winning streak to five games with a 41-6 dismantling of host Gillette on Friday at Camel Stadium.

The No. 3 Mustangs (6-1) led 35-0 at the half as quarterback Wyatt Powell ran for two touchdowns and threw a 28-yard scoring strike to Rogan Potter, Mason Weickum had a 14-yard TD run and Timothy Edmondson returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Powell capped the Mustangs' scoring with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Pharr in the fourth quarter. The senior completed 10 of 18 passes for 146 yards and also rushed for 87 yards on 16 carries. Weickum gained 84 yards on 12 rushing attempts.

The Natrona County defense also did a good job containing Gillette quarterback Mason Drube. The sophomore signal-caller was 18-of-35 passing for 269 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Drube connected with Parker Fitzgerald on a 51-yard TD in the fourth quarter for the Camels' only score.

Next up for the Mustangs is a showdown with defending state champion Sheridan, which improved to 7-0 with a 48-13 rout of Kelly Walsh on Friday.

In other 4A action, No. 2 Cheyenne East (6-1) scored the final 14 points of the game to rally for a 28-17 Capital Bowl victory over Cheyenne Central. Drew Jackson had a 72-yard touchdown run and caught a 37-yard scoring pass from Cam Hayes, who had three touchdown passes.

Alonso Aguilar threw four touchdown passes, including two to Kayden LaFramboise, to lead Thunder Basin to (4-3) a 68-7 rout of Laramie.

And Rock Springs (2-5) built a 48-0 halftime lead at Cheyenne South on its way to a 48-7 victory. Michael Faigl had three touchdown passes to Saben Carlsen covering 74, 33 and 85 yards as the Tigers won their first game since a season-opening victory over Kelly Walsh.

In addition to Sheridan playing at Natrona County, the Week 7 slate has Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central at Gillette, Laramie at Rock Springs and Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South.