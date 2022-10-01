Natrona County football run game finds another gear as season winds down

With three weeks left in the regular season, the Natrona County offense has rediscovered its identity.

Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field the Mustangs ran the ball on 43 of 47 plays from scrimmage and wore down Rock Springs on their way to a 34-13 victory.

“That’s always been the foundation of Mustang football,” senior quarterback Wyatt Powell said. “And with the line we have its pretty dang easy. Me and Mason just have to run, they do all the dirty work for us.”

The Mustangs (5-1), who came into the game leading Class 4A with 234.0 rushing yards per game, ran for 290 yards against a Rock Springs defense that had been allowing 177.0 ypg on the ground.

Once again, Powell and senior running back Mason Weickum did almost all of the damage. Powell finished with 160 yards on 20 carries and Weickum added 122 on 21 touches. Powell also had three rushing touchdowns to give him eight on the season.

The victory over the Tigers (1-5) continued a recent trend for the Mustangs: Run the ball until the other team stops you. No team has been able to do that the past four weeks. Since losing 33-7 to Cheyenne East in Week 1, the Mustangs have run for 370 yards in a win at Cheyenne Central, 266 in a win at Kelly Walsh, 239 in last week’s shutout of Cheyenne South and 290 on Friday.

“We’ve created something so special where we’re just grinding and pounding, no matter who the opponent is,” senior offensive guard Jared Markwardt said. “We’ve got to be able to play the game with no fear and just be able to be fast and physical the whole time because we know those guys back there will make the plays and get the touchdowns.”

The 6-foot-1, 221-pound Markwardt is one of four senior starters on the offensive line — 6-3, 238-pound sophomore Josh Math started in place of senior Rafael Ruiz on Friday. He’s joined by center Jace Brezina (5-11, 225) and guards Cody Crawford (6-2, 274) and Colby Harlin (5-10, 240).

“Those guys are unbelievable,” Powell said of his offensive line. “I just have to follow my dudes and they’ll lead me where I’m supposed to go.”

Added Weickum: “With our line, we just have to keep pushing teams up front until (the other team) just gives up. Those guys are amazing.”

Rock Springs didn’t give up, but the Tigers definitely wore down under the constant pressure of trying to stop the run.

Natrona County’s five scoring drives definitely made it difficult for the Rock Springs defenders to get off the field.

64 yards in 11 plays (Powell 1-yard touchdown)

65 yards in 12 plays (Rogan Potter field goal)

68 yards in 10 plays (Powell 11-yard touchdown)

74 yards in eight plays (Powell 7-yard run)

77 yards in 10 plays (Potter field goal)

“Our guys up front really did a nice job,” NC head coach Steve Harshman noted.

Powell finished just 1-of-3 passing, but the one reception — a 29-yard connection to senior Breckin McClintock — came as a result of the Tigers loading the box to stop the run.

“I was so excited for that,” Powell admitted. “We just have to continue to develop our passing game because I think that is definitely the next step for our offense.

“We’ll just continue to get better at that and integrate that into our game some more and build that confidence.”

It’s a scary proposition for the Mustangs’ remaining opponents: Gillette, Sheridan and Thunder Basin.

While Rock Springs junior quarterback did throw 181 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown strike to senior Saben Carlsen, the Tigers were held to fewer than 70 rushing yards.

And for the third game in a row, Natrona County’s special teams played a big role in the victory.

Rock Springs drove to the NC 16 on the game’s opening possession, but had to bring out kicker Michael Rubich when the drive stalled. A host of Mustangs broke through to block the field-goal attempt and junior Beau Russell picked up the loose ball at the NC 41 and raced to the end zone.

“It was Bridger Anderson, Noah Sides and Mason Weickum that blocked it,” Russell said. “They did all the work, I just had to scoop and score. That was big for our momentum.”

Potter, who missed two field-goal attempts against Cheyenne Central in Week 2, made two field goals Friday after last week’s 3-for-3 effort against Cheyenne South.

“We’re definitely getting better every week and we’re definitely getting closer,” Russell said. “Our team chemistry has really come together since that loss to East.”

Markwardt had similar thoughts about the Week 1 setback.

“When we lost to East I think that started a fire in us to be the best,” he said. “It gave us a drive to work even harder than we had been working before.”