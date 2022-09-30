Natrona County football runs over Rock Springs on Senior Night

Natrona County used a powerful running attack to overwhelm Rock Springs and win its fourth consecutive game Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field.

Senior quarterback Wyatt Powell carried the ball 20 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns and senior running back Mason Weickum gained 122 yards on 21 rushing attempts to lead the Mustangs (5-1) to a 34-13 victory over the Tigers.

It was the Mustangs' special teams that jump-started their latest victory, though.

On the game's opening possession, Rock Springs drove down to the Natrona County 16 before disaster struck for the Tigers. On fourth-and-8 Rock Springs lined up for a field goal but the Mustangs broke through the line and blocked the attempt. Junior Beau Russell picked up the bouncing ball at the Rock Springs' 41, broke a tackle near midfield and took it to the end zone for a 7-0 lead with 7 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

After the Mustangs defense forced a punt, NC's running game took over. Weickum carried the ball seven times for 37 yards and Powell toted the rock four times for 22 yards. Powell followed his offensive line into the end zone from 1-yard out on the first play of the second quarter to extend the lead to 14-0.

Rock Springs answered with a nine-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a 39-yard touchdown pass from junior Michael Faigl to senior Saben Carlsen down the sideline. Michael Rubich's extra point cut the Mustangs' advantage to 14-7 with 7:34 remaining in the half.

The Mustangs came back with another run-heavy, clock-eating drive. Powell and Weickum once again did the majority of the work as they combined for 52 yards on nine rushing attempts to get Natrona County into the red zone. The drive stalled, though, when Powell's second pass attempt of the game fell incomplete in the end zone and the Mustangs had to settle for Rogan Potter's 30-yard field goal and a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Mustangs put the game away in the third quarter.

Powell capped 10-play 68-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run around the right end to make it 24-7. NC's next possession also ended with Powell in the end zone, this time on a 7-yard run around the left end for a 31-7 advantage with 3:52 to play in the third quarter. The big play on the drive was a 29-yard pass from Powell to senior wide receiver Breckin McClintock.

Rock Springs (1-5) took advantage of two 15-yard penalties on the Mustangs early on their next drive and made it 31-14 when Faigl scored on a 1-yard run. The Tigers then recovered an onside kick and got to the NC 23 before turning it over on downs.

The Mustangs drove to the Rock Springs' 7 before having to settle for a 29-yard field goal from Potter for the final score.

Natrona County plays at Gillette next weekend while Rock Springs is at Cheyenne South.