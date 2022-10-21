Natrona County football runs over Thunder Basin to earn the No. 3 seed

Wyatt Powell and Mason Weickum made sure Natrona County would have at least one more game at Cheney Alumni Field.

The Mustangs' seniors rushed for 364 yards on 17 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead NC to a 56-14 victory over Thunder Basin to secure the No. 3 seed for next week's Class 4A playoffs. Natrona County (7-2) will host No. 6 seed Gillette.

The Mustangs led 21-7 at the half before putting the game away with an impressive third quarter. Powell capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run on NC's first possession to push the lead to 28-7 with 8:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Thunder Basin (5-4) used an 86-yard pass from Alonso Aguilar to Colton Vetter got the ball to the NC 1, Nic Black scored on fourth down to make it 28-14.

The Mustangs answered with an 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive, with Weickum scoring from 10 yards out to extend the advantage to 35-14.

After the NC defense stopped Black short of a first down at midfield, Weickum scored on the next play as he broke through the first line of defense and outraced the Bolts for a 49-yard touchdown as the Mustangs led 42-14 with 1:36 to play in the quarter.

Beau Russell added a 4-yard touchdown run and William Cantrell scored from 5 yards out in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Natrona County got on the board first when Powell connected with Breckin McClintock in the back corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown on third-and-10 with 3:52 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Mustangs doubled the lead two possessions later after Noah Sides recovered a fumble by Thunder Basin quarterback Alonso Aguilar at the Bolts' 24-yard line. Powell took the snap and burst through the line for a 24-yard touchdown with 11:33 to play in the first half.

Another turnover by the Bolts, this one coming when NC junior defensive end Kaiden Lee sacked Aguilar for an 8-yard loss on a fourth-and-14 play from the NC 33. Powell ran for 32 yards on first down and two runs by Mason Weickum got the Mustangs to the Thunder Basin 9. Powell scored his second rushing touchdown on the next play to make it 21-0 with 8 minutes remaining in the first half.

Thunder Basin finally got on the scoreboard in the final seconds of the half on a bizarre play that had the Natrona County coaches up in arms. The Bolts faced a fourth-and-3 at the NC 9 when it looked like Aguilar attempted to spike the ball. But Darius Felton picked the ball off the ground and fought his way into the end zone to cut the lead to 21-7 with 11 seconds remaining and give the Bolts some momentum heading into the half.