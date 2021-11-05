Natrona County football season ends with semifinal loss at Sheridan

Sheridanis headed back to Laramie.

The Broncs jumped out to an early lead and then had an answer for every Natrona County score as they defeated the Mustangs 38-24 in the Class 4A semifinals Friday night at Homer Scott Field in Sheridan.

The Broncs (10-1) took the opening kickoff and drove 77 yards in eight plays, with Colson Coon finding the end zone from 2 yards out for a 7-0 lead. Following an exchange of punts, Sheridan speedster Dom Kaszas returned a Natrona County punt to the NC 14-yard line. The Mustangs defense held, though, and forced the Broncs to settle for a 27-yard field goal from Michael Greer.

NC (7-4) got on the board thanks to a blocked punt that gave the Mustangs possession at the Sheridan 7. After a short run, senior quarterback Tyler Hill threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Breckin McClintock.

Kaszas returned the ensuing kickoff to the NC 44 and Dane Steel capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to give the Broncs a 17-7 lead at the break.

The Mustangs took the second-half kickoff and made it a 17-14 game on Hill's 1-yard scoring run. Hill had a 43-yard pass to Billy Brenton to put NC in scoring position.

Once again, Sheridan answered. This time it was Coon who scored from 8 yards out to extend the Broncs' advantage to 24-14 late in the third quarter.

After a couple of Sheridan penalties, the Mustangs made it a one-score game at 24-17 when sophomore Zach Barrett connected on a 27-yard field goal.

Sheridan answered a few plays later when Coon got loose on the outside and raced 59 yards for a touchdown.

Natrona County, which was shut out 24-0 when the two teams played earlier this season, cut the lead to 31-24 on junior Wyatt Powell's 7-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 17 seconds remaining. On the drive, Hill and McClintock teamed up for a 49-yard connection, but Hill was injured on the play and had to be helped from the field and did not return.

The Broncs were able to push the lead to 38-24 on its next drive when Coon scored his fourth touchdown, this one from 4 yards.

Steel came up with an interception on the Mustangs' next possession to seal the victory for the Broncs.

Sheridan, which will be ending its season at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium for the ninth time in 12 years, will face Rock Springs in next Saturday's championship game. The Tigers defeated defending state champion Cheyenne East 55-34 and will be trying to win its first state championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2001-02.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.