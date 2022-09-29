Natrona County football seeks 4th consecutive win when it hosts Rock Springs

Even after last week's 57-0 victory against Cheyenne South, Natrona County head coach Steve Harshman and the Mustangs enter Friday's home game against Rock Springs with the same mindset they've had all season.

"We have to keep getting better," Harshman said. "We have to keep making steady progress."

The Mustangs (4-1) have been moving in that direction since a 33-7 loss to Cheyenne East in Week 1 when they committed six turnovers. They enter Friday's home game against Rock Springs leading Class 4A in rushing offense (234.0 yards per game), rush defense (57.0 ypg), pass defense (116.0 ypg), total defense (173.0 ypg) and points allowed (9.8 ppg).

Senior quarterback Wyatt Powell has rushed for 489 yards and five touchdowns and senior Mason Weickum has added 403 yards and six TDs. They have the benefit of running behind a senior-dominant offensive line of tackles Rafael Ruiz and Jared Markwardt, guards Cody Crawford and Colby Harlin and center Jace Brezina.

"Those guys (Powell and Weickum) can do their job when we do our job," Harlin said. "We have to trust each other to do our jobs and I think we have that trust.

"We have a strong brotherhood. I think every week we're getting faster and faster and understanding the plays better."

Last week the "big-skill" guys cleared the way for the Mustangs to rack up nearly 500 yards of total offense. Weickum ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries; Powell completed 10 of 12 passes for a season-high 204 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Weickum leads the team with 34 tackles while junior linebacker Noah Sides has 26.5 tackles and senior defensive end Riley Dye has 26.0.

They figure to be tested by a Rock Springs offense that has shown the ability to run the ball (321 rushing yards against Gillette) and throw it (297 passing yards against Thunder Basin).

"Rock Springs is a good football team," Harshman said. "We’re just making sure our fundamentals are good because they present a real unique challenge with so many different formations."

The Tigers (1-4), last year's state runners-up, haven't won since opening the season with a 42-7 win at Kelly Walsh. They also have played the second-toughest schedule in 4A to this point as their opponents through the first four weeks are a combined 17-8.

With just a handful of seniors seeing significant playing time, Rock Springs' juniors Michael Faigl, Brycen Coombs and Goodness Okere have had to step into starring roles. For the most part they have delivered, with Faigl completing 84 of 138 passes for 872 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions; Coombs has rushed for 406 yards and six TDs; and Okere has caught 19 passes for 332 yards and two scores while also leading the team in defensive points.

Harshman compared the Tigers to a team he remembers well.

"It’s kind of like us in 2016," he recalled. "We played a lot of juniors and kept getting better and we ended up playing in the state championship game. Young kids don’t stay young forever and they’re already halfway through this."