Natrona County football shuts out Laramie to open season

Natrona County still has Laramie's number. The Mustangs shut out the Plainsmen for the second year in a row and won its 18th consecutive game in the series with a 40-0 whitewash on Friday at Deti Stadium in Laramie.

"My first impression was that it was a nice first step for us," Natrona County head coach Steve Harshman said. "We improved throughout the game and I just think we're going to continue to get better."

Senior quarterback Wyatt Powell had two short touchdown runs for the Mustangs and also threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to senior Kayden Pharr before leaving the game with a minor injury.

Senior backup Nolan Hornecker didn't miss a beat filling in for Powell as he threw touchdown passes to Preston Hytrek and Breckin McClintock. Mason Weickum also ran for a score for the Mustangs.

"I thought our passing game was effective with both guys," Harshman said. "And on the D-line we had a lot of guys contributing. Overall, our fundamentals were sound and we did a good job of tackling."

Natrona County hosts Cheyenne East in its home opener next Friday night. The Thunderbirds built a 47-0 lead over visiting Gillette before coasting to a 47-28 victory.

Junior quarterback Cam Hayes completed 13 of 19 passes for 272 yards and three TDs for the T-Birds. Junior running back Drew Jackson accounted for 225 all-purpose yards and a touchdown while senior Dom Kaszas, a transfer from Sheridan, found the end zone three times. Cheyenne East finished with 632 all-purpose yards.

For Gillette, quarterback Mason Drube completed 22 of 34 passes for 296 yards and three TDs and added another score on the ground. The Camels finished with 453 all-purpose yards.

In other Class 4A Week 0 games, defending state champion Sheridan got a 24-yard field goal from Colson Coon to defeat Cheyenne Central 24-21, Thunder Basin pitched a 42-0 shutout of Cheyenne South and Rock Springs rolled to a 42-7 victory over Kelly Walsh.

Coon, the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, rushed for 231 yards and two TDs. His winning field goal came two plays after he had missed a potential game-winner. Central took the ball over after the missed kick, but turned the ball over when the Broncs' Dane Steel recovered a fumble to give Sheridan another chance.

In Thunder Basin's victory, Alonso Aguilar threw four touchdown passes to Kayden LaFramboise and the Bolts racked up 524 yards of total offense. LaFramboise caught seven passes for 131 yards.