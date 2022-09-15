Natrona County football takes on Kelly Walsh in annual Oil Bowl

It will be strength vs. strength when Natrona County travels across town Friday to take on Kelly Walsh in the 58th annual Oil Bowl.

In last week's 14-10 victory at Cheyenne Central, the Mustangs (2-1) rushed for 370 yards on 62 carries, with senior quarterback Wyatt Powell going for 232 yards on 35 attempts. The Trojans' defense, meanwhile, held Cheyenne South to 41 yards on 35 rushing attempts in a 17-7 victory.

“I thought our O-line really took control of the game and did a great job,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said of the win over Central. “The longer the game went on they just got better and better. I think we took advantage of what Central gave us. And we ran that baby until it was dry.

“But I think the Kelly Walsh defensive line is one of the strengths of their team.”

Defensively, Kelly Walsh (1-2) had six tackles for loss and sacked South quarterback Isaiah Hernandez eight times. The offense also ran for 254 yards — the Trojans averaged just 30 rushing yards per game in losses to Rock Springs and Cheyenne Central — and scored its first touchdowns of the season. Senior quarterback Gibson Sasser scored on a 16-yard run and threw a 20-yard TD pass to Vance Broadway.

The Trojans know they still have work to do on both sides of the ball, though, if they’re going to snap the Mustangs’ five-game winning streak in the annual trophy game.

“This game means a lot,” KW senior lineman Chris Pickering said. “We’ve really come together as a group of seniors and the culture of the team has really taken a 180. We’re all excited for the Oil Bowl against our friends across town, although they’re not really our friends this week.”

Natrona County has dominated the series in recent years, outscoring the Trojans 177-33 in the past five Oil Bowls. Last year Powell scored two touchdowns, returning a blocked kick 70 yards and rushing for a 1-yard TD, and senior Breckin McClintock and junior Preston Hytrek caught touchdown passes in NC’s 42-7 victory. All three will be back on the field Friday.

Powell is currently second in Class 4A with 354 rushing yards and has completed 19 of 39 passes for 232 yards and a score with two interceptions. McClintock, Hytrek and senior Kayden Pharr have combined to catch 20 passes for 270 yards and three TDs.

“I don’t know if they’re going to run their quarterback 35 times,” KW head coach Aaron Makelky said of the Mustangs. “I think they’re going to try to get some things going through the air. So we have to be sound there.

“There were some blown coverages (against South) that we were able to cover up with a sack or some pressure. The best pass coverage is a rush. Even if you don’t get a sack, if the quarterback can’t see and he’s not getting time he’s not going to hit the opening guy. Our defense has improved drastically in that area.”

On the back end of the KW defense, senior safety Erich Hulshizer, who leads the team with 20 tackles and an interception, anchors a secondary that is allowing just 97.0 passing yards per game.

“I think we’re going to have to put a lot of pressure on the quarterback this week,” Pickering admitted. “He’s definitely a challenge to contain, and he has a lot of talented receivers that will be a challenge to contain. But I think we have the talent and the mentality on defense to do that.”

Pickering and the Trojans’ rotating defensive line will be going up against one of the better offensive lines in the state. The Mustangs start five seniors on the O-line in tackles Rafal Ruiz (6-foot-4, 221 pounds) and Jared Markwardt (6-1, 221), guards Cody Crawford (6-2, 274) and Colby Harlin (5-10, 240) and center Jace Brezina (5-11, 225).

“Coach Harshman always preaches to us that if you’re complacent you stop growing and everyone else is getting better,” Crawford said. “So we’re doing our best to keep chugging along.

“Kelly Walsh definitely has a great group of guys. We just have to focus on getting a better pad level, better hands and working on our fundamentals.”

The Natrona County defense is No. 1 in 4A against the run (64.0 rushing yards per game) and in total defense (181 ypg), but has just two takeaways. Senior linebackers Mason Weickum, Noah Sides, Nolan Hornecker and Powell hope to change that while also shutting down KW’s running multi-faceted running attack. Sasser and running backs Brant Blocker, Kaden Smith, Kadon Boyce and Eric Whitley all have double-digit carries for the Trojans.

Makelky believes his team took a step in the right direction offensively last week, but knows the Trojans still have work to do.

“Offensively, the effort was good but some of the assignments were not,” he said. “We have to fix those offensive mistakes. If you’re going to beat anybody you first have to execute, especially against a talented team like those guys (Natrona).”

While there’s still five weeks of the regular season remaining after Friday’s game, the players, as well as the fans for both teams, know the significance of the Oil Bowl.

“This is everything,” Crawford said. “This crosstown rivalry has been going on for a hundred years (it actually started in 1965). It’s great to know that I’m playing for something bigger than myself. It’s good to be a part of that.”

Added Hulshizer: “We have to bring the excitement. We know they’re a good team, but we’re a good team as well. We have to be ready to compete. Just go out there, have fun, be excite and go hit.”