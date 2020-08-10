Natrona County football takes precautions as it holds first practice

The 2020 Wyoming high school football season officially kicked off at 12:01 a.m. Monday when the Natrona County High School seniors took the field at Cheney Alumni Stadium. It marked the 11th consecutive year the Mustangs have kicked off the season with a Midnight Madness practice.
Monday was the first day Class 4A football teams could hold practice. Natrona County came back later Monday morning with the juniors, sophomores and incoming freshmen joining the seniors for the first full-scale practice of the season. Kelly Walsh also began its two-a-day practice week Monday morning, although eight hours later than their crosstown rivals.
Not surprisingly, the Mustangs’ Midnight Madness practice was unlike any of the previous 10 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 25 seniors wore masks and waited outside the gates of Cheney Alumni while the coaches, also wearing masks, went over last-minute preparations in a large room outside the locker room. Shortly before midnight, head coach Steve Harshman stepped outside the gates and took each player’s temperature in accordance with recent Wyoming High School Activities Association and state health department guidelines. The players, clad in practice jerseys and shorts and holding their helmets, walked into the stadium where assistant coach Tyrone Fittje instructed them to an area in the southwest corner of the field.
“I had a Zoom meeting with the other 4A coaches about some of the things they were doing and this is something that we came up with,” Harshman said. “We’ll start each practice with the seniors over here and then the juniors will be in another corner of the field, the sophomores in another and the freshmen in another.
“We’re just trying to do everything we can to make this a safe environment.”
As the college football season teeters on the brink of collapse and the NFL appears to be going forward with greatly reduced fan attendance, the high school season is hoping to stay afloat. Coaches wore face masks throughout Natrona County’s practice and while players did not wear masks during the team’s stretching period, they were at least 6 feet apart. And before Harshman called the players to the center of the field for some final instructions, each player was required to wear a mask.
Needless to say, the current protocol is going to take time for both coaches and players to get used to.
“What can you do?” Harshman asked. “All you can do is control how you react and how you respond to it.
“So we’re trying to do a great job and be proactive and be real leaders, because these guys …,” he trailed off as he looked around at the seniors. “The sophomores, the freshmen and the juniors are going to have more football, but these guys are hanging in the balance if we don’t get it done right.”
Harshman, who also serves as the Speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives, knows there are bigger concerns than football right now. But he also knows keeping his team safe and health is a good place to start.
“We want to make sure we do it right and stay safe and continue this getting back to normal a little bit,” he said. “And it’s not just about football. It’s about opening school and opening all of it; we just need to do it the right way.”
