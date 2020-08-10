Natrona County football takes precautions as it holds first practice

“I had a Zoom meeting with the other 4A coaches about some of the things they were doing and this is something that we came up with,” Harshman said. “We’ll start each practice with the seniors over here and then the juniors will be in another corner of the field, the sophomores in another and the freshmen in another.

“We’re just trying to do everything we can to make this a safe environment.”

As the college football season teeters on the brink of collapse and the NFL appears to be going forward with greatly reduced fan attendance, the high school season is hoping to stay afloat. Coaches wore face masks throughout Natrona County’s practice and while players did not wear masks during the team’s stretching period, they were at least 6 feet apart. And before Harshman called the players to the center of the field for some final instructions, each player was required to wear a mask.

Needless to say, the current protocol is going to take time for both coaches and players to get used to.

“What can you do?” Harshman asked. “All you can do is control how you react and how you respond to it.