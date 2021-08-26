Natrona County football team eyes improvement heading into season opener

Harshman expects junior Luke Spencer to start at running back against Central, with seniors Wilcox, Mason Weickum and Ashton Nash also figuring into the rotation. He added that junior Wyatt Powell could see some snaps at QB. Nelson will once again anchor the O-line, with junior Cody Crawford stepping in at one tackle spot. The rest of the line remains in flux.

“We’re developing some pretty good depth and there’s a lot of competition there right now,” Harshman said. “We’re still looking for some guys to separate (themselves), but we don’t know yet. That story will keep getting written. And hopefully we get enough depth to have two groups of those guys. That would be the ultimate goal.”

On the other side of the ball, Harshman said Powell and Weickum give the Mustangs “good speed” at the position while seniors Jake Sides and Beau Hawkins provide depth.

Natrona County heads into Friday’s road game looking to improve on last year’s 5-5 record and snap a two-game losing streak to Central. The Tribe (7-3 in 2020) return just two starters on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve looked at Central’s stuff from last year,” Harshman admitted, “but both teams are going to be way different. Our big deal is to make sure we’re sound and we’re ready to go.

“I like where we’re at. We’re getting better every day, and we’ll get better during the game, too.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.