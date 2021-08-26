Natrona County football team eyes improvement heading into season opener

Like the majority of Class 4A football teams, Natrona County enters its Week Zero game with a lot of question marks. The Mustangs, who kick off the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne Central’s Riske Field, return just seven starters (four on defense, three on offense) from last year’s team.
On offense, Natrona County has to replace its starting running back and tight end, its top five receivers and four-fifths of its offensive line. Defensively, six of the Mustangs’ top nine tacklers from last season were seniors. Don’t expect the rest of the classification to feel sorry for NC, however.
After all, the Mustangs welcome back starting quarterback Tyler Hill; offensive center/nose guard Brendyn Nelson; safety Kaeden Wilcox, who led 4A in defensive points and interceptions last season; and wide receiver/defensive back Roman Overstreet, who missed the majority of last season with an injury after starting as a sophomore. They’re part of a senior class looking to help the Mustangs reach the semifinals for the first time in three years.
Count longtime head coach Steve Harshman among those believing NC can do just that.
“I like our team spirit, that part has been good,” he said at a recent practice. “And our leadership by a lot of guys in different classes has been good.
“And we’re showing up. We’ve got kids coming to practice every day. There’s always reasons to not make it, but most of our guys never miss. Champions show up.”
Harshman expects junior Luke Spencer to start at running back against Central, with seniors Wilcox, Mason Weickum and Ashton Nash also figuring into the rotation. He added that junior Wyatt Powell could see some snaps at QB. Nelson will once again anchor the O-line, with junior Cody Crawford stepping in at one tackle spot. The rest of the line remains in flux.
“We’re developing some pretty good depth and there’s a lot of competition there right now,” Harshman said. “We’re still looking for some guys to separate (themselves), but we don’t know yet. That story will keep getting written. And hopefully we get enough depth to have two groups of those guys. That would be the ultimate goal.”
On the other side of the ball, Harshman said Powell and Weickum give the Mustangs “good speed” at the position while seniors Jake Sides and Beau Hawkins provide depth.
Natrona County heads into Friday’s road game looking to improve on last year’s 5-5 record and snap a two-game losing streak to Central. The Tribe (7-3 in 2020) return just two starters on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve looked at Central’s stuff from last year,” Harshman admitted, “but both teams are going to be way different. Our big deal is to make sure we’re sound and we’re ready to go.
“I like where we’re at. We’re getting better every day, and we’ll get better during the game, too.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN