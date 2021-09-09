Natrona County football team hopes to get back in win column at Laramie

Steve Harshman has been coaching long enough to know what can happen when a favored teams overlooks an opponent. The Natrona County head man doesn’t expect that to be the case Friday when the No. 5 Mustangs play at winless Laramie.

Natrona County shut out Cheyenne Central in its season opener before last week’s 14-13 loss to Cheyenne East, which stopped the Mustangs’ potential game-winning two-point conversion in the final 30 seconds. Laramie, meanwhile, lost 57-0 in its opener to Sheridan and allowed 41 consecutive points to Gillette in a 48-3 loss last week.

“Laramie has some good athletes and size,” Harshman said. “But they turned the ball over six times (against Sheridan) and were only down 7-3 to Gillette late in the first half, but then they threw a pick-six and the game kind of got away from them.”

The Plainsmen have struggled on both sides of the ball to start the season, averaging just 99.0 yards per game on offense and allowing 372.0 yards per game on defense. They also have turned the ball over nine times and have just two takeaways.

The Mustangs, meanwhile, are once again solid in the run game on offense (190.0 rushing yards per game) and defense (55.0 rushing yards allowed per game).