Natrona County football travels to Gillette for key game against Thunder Basin

Longtime NC head coach Steve Harshman believes the best is yet to come for the Mustangs.

“We still haven’t played our best football yet,” he said. “And we haven’t had everybody together since the first week.

“But we had a great week of practice and we’re starting to build a really nice team because these guys really like each other. And that can be a powerful thing.”

The only stumble for the fourth-ranked Bolts (6-1) to this point was a 33-17 loss to No. 1 Rock Springs back in Week 1.

Despite Baker being its only returning starter from last year’s team that lost to Cheyenne East in the state championship game, Thunder Basin apparently hasn’t missed a beat. Cade Ayers and Kayden LaFramboise have combined for 53 catches for 689 yards and 10 TDs and speedster Isaiah Haliburton has rushed for 618 yards and nine scores. Defensively, Dillon Glick (7), Caden Randall (8) and Logan Loftus (6) have 21 of the Bolts’ class-leading 45 tackles for loss.

“They’ve made a lot of personnel changes on that side of the ball,” Harshman said. “They’ve moved guys around and gotten faster.”