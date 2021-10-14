Natrona County football travels to Gillette for key game against Thunder Basin

The storylines for Friday night’s game between Natrona County and Thunder Basin in Gillette are numerous.
The No. 5 Mustangs (4-3) are looking for a sweep of the Razor City after last week’s 35-2 dismantling of Gillette, in which Kaeden Wilcox set a school record with 67 defensive points. The senior safety finished with four interceptions, a fumble recovery, three pass breakups and 15.5 tackles. He added two touchdowns — one receiving, one rushing — for good measure.
Wilcox and fellow defensive backs Billy Brenton, who leads Class 4A with five interceptions; Roman Overstreet; Breckin McClintock; and Luke Spencer have a combined 11 picks.
While they should have plenty of opportunities for more against a Thunder Basin team that has attempted more passes than any other team in 4A, they’ll be going against a senior quarterback in Ryan Baker that doesn’t commit many mistakes. The two-year starter is 106-of-180 for 1,460 yards with 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season.
Not only did the Mustangs win the turnover battle against the Camels, but they avoided costly penalties that plagued them in previous losses and they rushed for more than 200 yards for the first time since a Week 2 shutout of Laramie.
Spencer led the way with 117 yards and Wilcox added 64.
Longtime NC head coach Steve Harshman believes the best is yet to come for the Mustangs.
“We still haven’t played our best football yet,” he said. “And we haven’t had everybody together since the first week.
“But we had a great week of practice and we’re starting to build a really nice team because these guys really like each other. And that can be a powerful thing.”
The only stumble for the fourth-ranked Bolts (6-1) to this point was a 33-17 loss to No. 1 Rock Springs back in Week 1.
Despite Baker being its only returning starter from last year’s team that lost to Cheyenne East in the state championship game, Thunder Basin apparently hasn’t missed a beat. Cade Ayers and Kayden LaFramboise have combined for 53 catches for 689 yards and 10 TDs and speedster Isaiah Haliburton has rushed for 618 yards and nine scores. Defensively, Dillon Glick (7), Caden Randall (8) and Logan Loftus (6) have 21 of the Bolts’ class-leading 45 tackles for loss.
“They’ve made a lot of personnel changes on that side of the ball,” Harshman said. “They’ve moved guys around and gotten faster.”
After NC won the first two games in the series, Thunder Basin has won the past three, including a controversial 19-14 victory in last year’s quarterfinals. If the Bolts make it four in a row they’re guaranteed of opening the postseason at home heading into their Week 8 showdown against Sheridan. A loss, however, could force the Bolts to win next week to avoid falling to the No. 5 seed.
Conversely, a Natrona County victory, coupled with a win over Cheyenne South (0-7) and a Thunder Basin loss next week, would likely vault the Mustangs to the No. 4 seed and a home playoff game.
“Before our story is told I think it’s going to be a pretty good one,” Harshman said with a smile. “It’s all going to come together at the right time. I know it is.”
