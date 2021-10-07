Natrona County, Kelly Walsh football teams look to get back on winning track

NC, which hasn’t lost three consecutive games since a four-game losing streak in 2009, has won six in a row against Gillette, outscoring the Camels 216-54 in that stretch. However, Gillette rallied for a 27-24 win at Cheyenne Central last week for its first win over a team other than Laramie or Cheyenne South since 2016.

Running backs Will Miller and Ian Carter have combined for 916 rushing yards and 13 TDs to give the Camels the No. 1 rushing attack in Class 4A at 234.0 yards per game. Gillette is also No. 2 in total defense, with Logan Dymond leading the way with eight tackles for loss.

***

Kelly Walsh is coming off a 61-21 loss at Thunder Basin in which the Bolts racked up nearly 600 yards of total offense, led 51-7 in the third quarter and held senior running back Cam Burkett to just 68 yards rushing. The Trojans still are No. 2 in rushing offense at 220 yards per game and Burkett is second in 4A with 608 yards on the ground and five TDs.

The Trojans’ three-headed quarterback combination of Eric Whitley, Hunter Mogen and Gibson Sasser has failed to give them much in the passing game, though, as they are a combined 34-of-78 for 457 yards. Kelly Walsh hasn’t had more than 100 yards passing in a game since a 169-yard effort in the season-opening victory at Cheyenne South.