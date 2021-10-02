Natrona County, Kelly Walsh football teams lose on the road

Both Natrona County and Kelly Walsh fell to the middle of the pack in the Class 4A football race Friday night, with the Mustangs losing 27-0 at Sheridan and the Trojans suffering a 61-21 defeat at Thunder Basin.

The losses left both Natrona County and Kelly Walsh in a three-way tie with Gillette for fifth place in the standings. All three teams are two games back of Rock Springs, Cheyenne East, Sheridan and Thunder Basin with three games remaining in the regular season.

Sheridan took a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a short touchdown run by Carter McComb and an 11-yard scoring pass from Carl Askins to Dom Kaszas. The second touchdown came after the Broncs converted a fourth down on a fake punt near midfield.

The Mustangs moved deep into Sheridan territory twice in the second quarter, but turned it over on downs at the Broncs' 16-yard line and lost a fumble at the 31 just before half.

Dane Steel intercepted a Tyler Hill pass on NC's first possession of the second half and turned it into a 34-yard field goal from Michael Greer. Greer added another field goal to extend the margin to 20-0. Texas Tanner capped the scoring with a 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter.