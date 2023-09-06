Steve Harshman knew his Natrona County football team might have games early in the season like what happened last week at Cheyenne East.

With just four returning starters and facing a Thunderbirds’ team with six returning all-state selections, the Mustangs fell behind early and never recovered, falling to 1-1 with a 45-7 defeat. Cheyenne East led 45-0 at the half.

“It was a learning experience,” NC’s longtime head coach said at practice Tuesday. “For a lot of our guys that was their first varsity road trip, so that was a new experience. East was faster than what we were prepared for and then we got behind and it was hard to recover.

“Their speed was something we hadn’t seen, particularly up front.”

The Mustangs will try to get back on the winning track at home Friday when they host Cheyenne Central (1-1) at Cheney Alumni Field.

The Indians are making their second trip to Casper in two weeks after rolling to a 38-6 victory at Kelly Walsh. In their season opener against two-time defending state champion Sheridan the Indians led late in the first half before the Broncs pulled away for a 26-7 victory.

After having to contend with East’s speed, the Mustangs face a different challenge against Central.

“Central is a run-first team and they’re really good at it,” Harshman said. “And they’ve got big, athletic receivers and their linemen are huge.”

It’s a different type of challenge for the Natrona County defense. But it’s one Harshman believes his assistant coaches and the Mustangs will be ready for.

“We just have to correct our mistakes and go back to work,” he said. “That’s all we can really do.”

Quarterback Miles Porwoll, running back Mason Counter and receiver Chase Talich are the biggest offensive threats for Central. Natrona County, meanwhile, will rely on quarterbacks Trig Berens and Beau Russell; running backs Tyler Palermo and Daniel Yates; and receivers Rogan Potter, Gage Brooks, Aiden Youmans, Dawson Clark and Dallin Bertagnole to get its offense back on track.

Heading into the Week 2 matchup, Harshman knows the Mustangs have to put last week’s loss to the T-Birds in perspective without letting it carry over into Friday’s game.

“Games like that make you better,” he said of the East defeat. “First thing you do is look in the mirror and say, ‘How do I get better?’ That’s how you learn and how you keep building.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cheney Alumni Field.

Kelly Walsh

After a 52-7 season-opening loss at Rock Springs, the Trojans didn’t fare much better in their home opener against Cheyenne Central, suffering a 38-6 defeat.

Kelly Walsh will try to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2016 when it plays at Cheyenne South on Friday. The Bison also have struggled in their first two games — a 56-10 loss to Thunder Basin in their season opener and a 69-3 dismantling at two-time defending state champ Sheridan.

The two defeats extended South’s losing streak to 31 consecutive games, whish is the sixth-longest in state history. Kelly Walsh is 12-0 all-time against the Bison, including a 17-7 victory last season that turned out to be the Trojans only victory in a 1-8 campaign.