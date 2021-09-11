Natrona County, Kelly Walsh head into Oil Bowl on different paths

The 57th annual Oil Bowl kicks off this Friday at Natrona County's Cheney Alumni Field. And while the host Mustangs and visiting Kelly Walsh are both 2-1 on the season, the two teams are trending in opposite directions.

Natrona County is coming off a 45-0 shutout at Laramie; the Trojans' bid for their first 3-0 start in 15 years ended with a 52-0 shutout at top-ranked Rock Springs.

The Mustangs built a 35-0 halftime lead and turned up the defense for their 16th consecutive victory over the Plainsmen. Junior Luke Spencer had touchdown runs of 64 and 54 yards and capped the scoring with an 81-yard pick-six, while senior quarterback Tyler Hill threw TD passes to Breckin McClintock and Kayden Pharr to lead NC's offensive charge.

Kelly Walsh, meanwhile, never got untracked against the Tigers. Rock Springs' quarterback Brock Bider had four TD passes and added two scoring runs, all in the first half. The Trojans were playing without senior running back/linebacker Cam Burkett, who was injured in last week's win over Cheyenne Central.

NC has won the past four Oil Bowls, including 35-14 last year, and leads the all-time series 43-13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.