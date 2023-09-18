Natrona County continued its recent dominance of crosstown rival Kelly Walsh with a 37-0 shutout in the annual Oil Bowl on Friday night at NC's Cheney Alumni Field. The Mustangs have won seven consecutive games against the Trojans and now lead the all-time series 46-13.

NC improved to 3-1 on the season heading into its Week 4 game at Cheyenne South, which has lost 33 consecutive games. KW (1-3) hosts Gillette (3-1).

With a tip of the Resistol to Star-Tribune University of Wyoming beat writer Ryan Thorburn, here are three takeaways from the 59th edition of the Oil Bowl.

1. The Mustangs' defense is a difference maker

The shutout was the second of the season for Natrona County, which defeated Laramie 29-0 in the season opener. The Mustangs also held Cheyenne Central to 13 points in a one-point victory last week.

"Defense has always been a Natrona thing and we’re just trying to keep the legacy going," NC senior linebacker Beau Russell said.

The only blemish on the NC schedule is a big one -- a 45-7 loss at Cheyenne East in Week 1 -- but the Thunderbirds have been nearly unstoppable this season. East averages 52.3 points per game and has had a running clock in each of its first four games.

After Kelly Walsh fumbled on its first possession, the Mustangs scored six plays later when senior quarterback Trig Berens connected with a wide-open Will Cantrell for a 9-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead.

NC also scored on a safety, got an interception from junior DB Zaven Thomas, turned another KW fumble into a short touchdown drive and capped the scoring with Tim Edmondson's 86-yard scoop-and-score touchdown. It was the second week in a row the senior linebacker returned a fumble for a score.

On the Trojans' other seven possessions they punted six times and turned the ball over on downs once.

"Our defense is playing pretty well," head coach Steve Harshman admitted.

2. The Mustangs' offense remains a work in progress

Yes, the Mustangs scored a season-high 37 points in the win, but one touchdown and a safety were directly attributable to the defense.

Still, NC opened the game with an 11-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock.

The Mustangs' running-back-by-committee approach likely has a new leader at the top now that senior Will Cantrell is back after missing the first two games with an injury and playing sparingly last week. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound RB carried the ball 19 times for a career-high 130 yards and two touchdowns.

"Not only does that give other guys rest," Berens said of adding Cantrell to the backfield, "but Will’s a good runner and a tough dude. It’s great to get him back there."

Senior Daniel Yates and junior Tyler Palermo will still get their touches, and Berens continues to improve his decision making in the RPO game, but expect Cantrell to remain RB1 if he stays healthy.

"It was really exciting hearing my name called (as a starter)," Cantrell said. "It was amazing.

"And it was a great win but we can’t step off the gas. We can celebrate and have fun, but then we’ve got to get back to work. We can’t slow down, we have to keep moving forward."

Unfortunately, the Mustangs also spent time going backwards Friday night. The offensive line, which features five first-year starters, had five false-start penalties against the shifting Kelly Walsh defense. NC also had a couple bad snaps that resulted in big losses and converted just 5 of 14 third-down tries.

"Offensively, we had a lot of flashes of good play where we showed what we can do," Harshman said. "And then there were a lot of inconsistencies, and we all have to take responsibility for that. It’s a process.

"We just have to eliminate the inconsistencies and the negative plays."

Berens continues to make progress in his first year as the starting quarterback. He finished just 10-of-22 passing for 110 yards, but did throw two touchdown passes and was hurt by some untimely drops.

"We are proud of the win," he said, "but there’s definitely a lot to clean up with simple mistakes that hurt us in a lot of drives."

Cantrell agreed with his QB's assessment of the Mustangs offense.

"There’s so much we can work on and there’s so much I can work on," he said. "I’m already thinking about what I need to fix. This is only my second game so I’m starting to see what I need to work on."

The Mustangs will have winnable games at Cheyenne South and Rock Springs the next two weeks before closing the regular season at home against Gillette and on the road against Sheridan and Thunder Basin.

"We’re still trying to figure out who we are and how it’s all going to shake out," Harshman explained. "We’re like a lot of teams in that we’re changing every week. That’s just how it goes."

3. Kelly Walsh faces a crucial test the next two weeks

Any momentum the Trojans had from last week's 32-10 victory over winless Cheyenne South was gone by the end of the first quarter.

Kelly Walsh is trying to avoid a similar fate as last season when it finished 1-8 with its only victory over South. That left the Trojans on the outside of the playoff picture for the first time since 2011. If they want to get back to the postseason they'll likely have to win at least one of their next two home games against either Gillette (3-1) this weekend or Laramie (0-4) the following Friday.

After that, KW plays at two-time defending state champion Sheridan (4-0) and at Thunder Basin (3-1) before finishing the regular season against Cheyenne East (4-0) at home.

The Trojans do have some talent on the roster as fifth-year head coach Aaron Makelky works with a young team that had very little varsity experience to begin the season.

Sophomore quarterback Carter Alvar, when given time in the pocket, can throw the ball downfield. And he has some options in senior Miles Puryear and juniors Landon Walker and Kaecen Paden. Senior running backs Kadon Boyce and Miles Puryear have the ability to run between the tackles and for positive yardage.

The Trojans likely don't have the depth or top-level talent to overcome mistakes, though. They didn't turn the ball over in the victory against South but have committed eight turnovers in their three losses.

Like most teams across the state, the recipe for success for the Trojans (and the Mustangs) is a simple one: Take care of the ball, avoid costly penalties and take advantage of scoring opportunities.

In the latest edition of the Oil Bowl, Natrona County did a much better job of that than Kelly Walsh did and the end result was another Mustangs victory.