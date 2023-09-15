Natrona County found a winning formula Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field.

The Mustangs (3-1) rushed for 185 yards -- 169 in the first half -- and converted two Kelly Walsh turnovers into points in rolling to a 37-0 shutout of the crosstown rival Trojans in the 59th edition of the annual Oil Bowl.

Senior Will Cantrell, making his first start at running back, gained 130 yards on 19 carries to lead the Mustangs' punishing ground game. He capped NC's opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown and gave the Mustangs a 14-0 lead with 5 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a 9-yard scoring toss from senior quarterback Trig Berens.

Two plays after Berens' punt rolled dead at the KW 4-yard line, NC increased its advantage to 16-0 when Dallin Bertagnole and a host of defenders sacked Trojans quarterback Carter Alvar in the end zone.

The Mustangs made it 23-0 with 5:25 remaining in the half on a 25-yard strike from Berens to senior Beau Russell.

The game was delayed for several minutes later in the half when NC junior Tanner Hagar had to be taken off the field in a cart after catching a pass near midfield.

Natrona County's Rogan Potter just missed a 51-yard field goal at the end of the half and the Mustangs led 23-0.

The start of the second half didn't go much better for Kelly Walsh (1-3). After failing to gain a first down the Trojans were forced to punt. Unfortunately for KW, the punter was unable to handle the snap and had to fall on the ball at the KW 3. Two plays later Cantrell burst into the end zone for his third TD of the game and a 30-0 Mustangs lead.

Senior linebacker Tim Edmondson put the finishing touches on the victory when he picked up a KW fumble and raced 80 yards to the end zone to make it 37-0 with 8:35 remaining. It was the second scoop-and-score of the season for Edmondson, who returned a Cheyenne Central fumble into a 40-yard touchdown last week.

NC now leads the all-time series 46-13.

The Mustangs play at Cheyenne South next week while Kelly Walsh hosts Gillette.