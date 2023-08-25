Natrona County just needed some time to get going.

The Mustangs led Laramie 7-0 at the half before rolling to a 29-0 shutout in the season opener for both teams Friday at NC's Cheney Alumni Field.

The Mustangs' first score came on its second drive when senior quarterback Trig Berens connected with Rogan Potter on a 17-yard hitch in the corner of the end zone. Potter added the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 5 minutes, 36 seconds to play in the opening quarter.

The score remained the same for the next 20 minutes of game time as both the Mustangs and the Plainsmen tried to overcome penalties, missed tackles, dropped passes and turnovers.

Natrona County drove into the red zone on each of its first four drives, but managed just the one score. Potter was wide right on field-goal attempts from 32 and 29 yards and senior quarterback Beau Russell's fourth-down pass from the Laramie 7 fell incomplete.

That all changed in the second half.

The Mustangs scored on Laramie's opening drive when the snap sailed over the punter's head and rolled out of the end zone for a safety.

NC then went 61 yards in eight plays, capped by a 13-yard TD pass from Berens to Potter for a 16-0 lead with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter.

Potter added a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter three plays after Zaven Thomas recovered a fumble at the Laramie 26. The junior tacked on three more points with a 26-yarder with 5:47 remaining

Senior running back Aydan Fuller capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run -- the first of his Mustangs career -- three plays after Potter came up with an interception.

Natrona County has now defeated Laramie 19 consecutive games.