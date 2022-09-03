Natrona County looks to bounce back after turnover-filled loss to Cheyenne East

Natrona County was in a giving mood Friday night. And Cheyenne East was more than willing to take advantage.

The Mustangs committed seven turnovers in their home opener at Cheney Alumni Field that the Thunderbirds converted into 23 points — including a pick-six and a safety — for a 33-7 victory.

“Credit to East because they played a great game,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said. “But when you have seven turnovers it makes it hard. And then we gave them a short field most of the night.

“When you lose the field-position battle you usually can’t win. And when you lose the turnover battle you usually can’t win. And when you lose them both it makes it really tough.”

Cheyenne East (2-0) took a 7-0 lead after an impressive opening drive in which they drove 72 yards in 13 plays. Junior quarterback Cam Hayes connected with classmate Drew Jackson on a 4-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Things went from bad to worse in a hurry for Natrona County.

Senior quarterback Wyatt Powell fumbled on the Mustangs’ first play from scrimmage and East’s Seth Scott recovered at the NC 10-yard line. Jackson capped a drive that included two 10-yard penalties on the T-Birds with an impressive 2-yard touchdown run.

Three plays later it was 21-0 after East senior Garet Schlabs intercepted Powell and took it 45 yards to the end zone.

“I was just trying to do my job in the coverage we were in,” Schlabs explained. “I saw the ball was overthrown a little bit and I got the ball in my hands. After that I got a couple of huge blocks from our D-linemen and I saw a little hole and hit it and I was lucky enough to score.”

Cheyenne East head coach Chad Goff admitted the T-Birds couldn’t have scripted a better start to the game.

“The opening drive was good,” he said. “We were put in a couple of third-down situations and we converted them. And then we get on defense and we got the fumble and punched that in and then Garet had the pick-six. I just thought in the first half we rolled really well.”

Natrona County (1-1) finally got on the board early in the second quarter after Powell capped an 11-play, 69-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Powell carried the ball six times for 44 yards on the drive.

East pushed its advantage to 24-7 on a 28-yard field goal from Brenden Bohlmann. After an exchange of punts, the turnover bug bit the Mustangs again.

On second-and-10 at its own 32, Powell’s backward pass to running back Mason Weickum ended up on the turf and the T-Birds recovered at the 21. Hayes scored on a 1-yard push four plays later to make it 31-7 with just 28.5 seconds remaining in the first half.

“I told our guys in the locker room to make big plays tonight and I thought some kids really did make some really good plays,” Goff said. “Drew’s touchdown when he got hit, bounced and went around the end was something. And then Garet had the pick-six.

“I told them both, ‘Big players make big plays in big games’ and I thought they both came up big tonight.”

The Mustangs went with a quarterback change in the second half, with senior Nolan Hornecker taking over for Powell. Hornecker was able to move the offense — he threw for 91 yards and ran for 35 more — but threw three interceptions.

Natrona County’s defense did shut out the T-Birds in the second half but wasn’t able to find the end zone.

“It was still a three-possession game in the second half, but we just couldn’t get it going,” Harshman said. “When you have that many turnovers you’re just pushing everything uphill.”

The final score came late in the game when a center snap sailed over Hornecker’s head and out of the end zone for a safety.

“Natrona is a good football club and we knew they weren’t just going to lay down,” Goff said. “In the second half they played well and they didn’t let us increase that lead. They’re definitely going to be OK, there’s no doubt about that. I just thought our kids performed really well in that first half.”

Jackson finished with 112 yards on 19 carries, in addition to catching the touchdown pass and coming up with an interception. Also for East, Hayes completed his first eight passes and finished 13-of-19 for 87 yards and Schlabs caught eight passes for 83 yards.

Defensively, the T-Birds limited the Mustangs to 257 total yards.

“It was a big game so we were obviously excited and our defense was exceptional,” Jackson said. “Our defensive line played great. We’ve got some dudes that are incredible athletes … you’re going to have trouble blocking them.”

One of those dudes is junior Colby Olson, who had back-to-back tackles for loss just before Schlabs’ pick-six gave East a 21-0 lead.

“We just have to keep doing our job,” Olson said. “Even if it means running to the same hole five times in a row. It’s all to help the guys behind us get those picks.”

While East celebrated the victory, Natrona County was left to pick up the pieces from a disappointing home opener. Harshman believes his team will bounce back.

“We’ve got a lot of good guys and I think they’ll respond the right way,” he said. “We’ll use this game to make us better. And I don’t think we’re going to turn the ball over seven times again.”