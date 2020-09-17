Natrona County manager Kallen Terry inspires players, coaches

Kallen Terry won’t score a touchdown in Friday night’s Oil Bowl. The Natrona County senior won’t make a tackle or a block that springs a running back for a big gain.
That doesn’t mean Kallen’s importance to the Mustangs should be overlooked, however. As one of the football team’s managers, it’s something he takes great pride in.
“We keep them hydrated so their bodies don’t get weak,” he said while watching the team go through its stretching routine before Wednesday’s practice.
Sitting on a bleacher on the sidelines of Cheney Alumni Field, Kallen spoke haltingly, his eyes focused on the field. His dad, Kendyl Terry, stood to the side, encouraging Kallen and making sure his son understood the questions that were being asked.
Kallen has Down Syndrome. But Down Syndrome doesn’t define who he is. As far as Kallen is concerned, he is a senior at Natrona County High School and a manager for the football team who someday hopes to work in the restaurant industry.
“Kallen just loves being a part of the football team,” Kendyl said. “This is part of who he is. Being around the players and the coaches and being included means so much to him. He calls this his job.”
***
Now in his fourth year as a team manager, Kallen has earned the respect of the coaches and the players.
Watching him on the sidelines, it’s easy to see why. He greets everyone with a smile and offers words of encouragement to the players, his classmates.
“He’s a great kid and he’s always inspirational,” Natrona County senior captain Brady Dutcher offered. “Even though he can’t play he’s one of the boys. He’s part of our family.”
A perfect example of that came in last week’s home game against Laramie. It was Senior Night for the Mustangs, and while Kallen was introduced before the game along with the rest of the team’s seniors, the players felt like Kallen deserved his own special tribute. So when the teams returned to the field for the second half, the players formed two lines and encouraged Kallen to run through the human tunnel.
“It wasn’t quite right the first time,” Dutcher said. “So we all pitched in and said, ‘Hey, this needs to happen because he means a lot to us and it’s going to mean a lot to him.’ We wanted to make it something he remembered the rest of his life.”
After Kallen ran through the tunnel, he walked to the 30-yard line and turned to the home crowd. Kallen wore an orange baseball cap with a black C and an orange Natrona County polo. He was accompanied by his father; his mother, Ginger; his sister, Kennedy; and his respite care provider, Jamie Ferguson, who Kendyl proudly calls “a member of the family.”
“It was amazing,” Kallen said. “I was on the screen … Kallen Terry, the manager, Dean Morgan Junior High. It was epic.”
Kallen, who attended Dean Morgan before moving on to Natrona County High, blew kisses to the crowd and then removed his hat and bowed in appreciation as the crowd cheered.
It was a special moment for a special kid.
“He just brings a sense of energy and he has an aura about him,” Natrona County assistant coach Tyrone Fittje said. “He always has a great attitude and I think guys learn from that. I don’t think he ever has a bad day.
“It was great on Senior Night to see how the guys really rallied around him and brought him up.”
***
Kendyl Terry has had a front-row seat for all of his son’s accomplishments.
In addition to being Kallen’s father, Kendyl also helps out with the football team and is an ESP (Essential Skills Program) – Sped Gen teacher at the high school.
“Basically, I aid the students in the special ed classes,” he said humbly.
That has provided Kendyl with the opportunity to see first-hand what all of Kallen’s teachers always raved about.
“Before I started working here I would hear teachers say, ‘He’s such a good kid,’” Kendyl said. “But then when I started working here, just to see him up close and personal, I could really say, ‘He is a good kid.’ Not that we didn’t know that already, but he’s always helping his classmates and he wants everybody to have a good day like he’s having a good day.”
Kendyl grew up in Ohio before moving to Detroit, where he had a ministry. He describes both he and his wife, a pastor’s daughter, as “church kids.” The family moved to Casper 14 years ago. Kendyl took a job as the music director at Highland Park Community Church. He left that job four years ago and found himself at Natrona County, first as a sub and eventually with a full-time position. Kendyl’s time at the high school just happened to coincide with Kallen’s freshman year.
“Growing up in Ohio football is king,” Kendyl said. “Everybody loves football and every father wants their son to play football. When we realized that Kallen wasn’t going to be able to play, we got connected with the football team his freshman year through some good friends of ours, and he’s been a manager ever since.”
***
Kallen Terry won’t ever play a down for the Mustangs. What he brings to the team, however, is invaluable.
“Kallen has the heart of a champion,” longtime Natrona County head coach Steve Harshman said. “He comes by it naturally because his dad is the same way. Kallen is just a guy that raises everybody up. It’s really powerful.”
Kendyl Terry knows what the football team gives to Kallen is just as invaluable.
“Everyone in the special needs community wants to be respected and they want to be included,” Kendyl stated. “And him being out here allows him to be included in this great thing we call NC football.
“Football is a team sport, and Kallen grasps the concept of team. He’s always been an encourager, but when it comes to him knowing each person’s role, he realizes that even in his classroom he plays a certain role. Everyone is part of a team.
“This has helped him assume responsibility and be disciplined on the task at hand. And it’s helped him develop into an all-around good kid.”
Kallen has his own reason for wanting to be a manager for the football team.
“I like being a part of the Mustangs,” he said.
His reason as to why is simple. “Because it makes me feel good. And at the home games I carry the flag.”
Kallen will only get to carry the Natrona flag onto the field three more times, although it could be more if the Mustangs host any playoff games. While Kallen doesn’t necessarily think about his run as team manager coming to an end, his dad can’t help knowing there’s only a finite number of days for Kallen to do “his job.”
“The fact that he’s a senior this year is kind of mind-boggling to me and my family,” Kendyl said, shaking his head. “It will be sad that he won’t be here next year, so we’re going to try and make this senior year the best year possible.”
Obviously, Kendyl’s love for the game has been passed down to Kallen, who is “sad when we lose and ecstatic when we win,” according to Kendyl.
Kallen also makes sure people know he’s a “big fan of the Denver Broncos.” This year, however, he has a new favorite team.
“The Bengals,” Kallen said with a smile. For Natrona County and University of Wyoming football fans, the reason is pretty straightforward. “Logan Wilson,” Kallen said, referencing the former Mustang and Cowboy who is now a rookie linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Satisfied with his answer, Kallen’s focus returns to the field.
“For us, football is just a game,” said Dutcher, the team’s senior captain, “but for him it’s a way of life. He would be playing if he was able to. And I think it just means a lot to him to support us in his own way.”
***
Whether this season ends with another Natrona County state championship or with a loss in the playoffs, the Mustangs will be back on the field next season. Kallen Terry might be in the stands cheering them on, but he won’t be on the sidelines.
Kendyl still expects his son to be busy, however.
“There’s a program here in the district called the ABLE program, which helps the special-needs community to develop skills in things they’re interested in,” Kendyl said. “Kallen loves the restaurant industry. And for the longest time he has said he either wants to work at Eggington’s or at Outback.
“So the ABLE program will allow him to develop those skills, and they’ll have a person shadowing him. It will help him develop life skills so that he can become more independent as he gets older.”
The restaurant industry will have to wait a few more months for Kallen, though.
The Mustangs have at least six games remaining in his senior year, and he has a flag to carry onto the field.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
