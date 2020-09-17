Natrona County manager Kallen Terry inspires players, coaches

“Football is a team sport, and Kallen grasps the concept of team. He’s always been an encourager, but when it comes to him knowing each person’s role, he realizes that even in his classroom he plays a certain role. Everyone is part of a team.

“This has helped him assume responsibility and be disciplined on the task at hand. And it’s helped him develop into an all-around good kid.”

Kallen has his own reason for wanting to be a manager for the football team.

“I like being a part of the Mustangs,” he said.

His reason as to why is simple. “Because it makes me feel good. And at the home games I carry the flag.”

Kallen will only get to carry the Natrona flag onto the field three more times, although it could be more if the Mustangs host any playoff games. While Kallen doesn’t necessarily think about his run as team manager coming to an end, his dad can’t help knowing there’s only a finite number of days for Kallen to do “his job.”

“The fact that he’s a senior this year is kind of mind-boggling to me and my family,” Kendyl said, shaking his head. “It will be sad that he won’t be here next year, so we’re going to try and make this senior year the best year possible.”