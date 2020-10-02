Natrona County outlasts Sheridan football 38-31 in wild 4OT win

Natrona County had a chance to end the game multiple times on the next drive, but with 69 seconds to play, Koltiska converted on an 18-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass to Kyle Meinecke to force overtime.

Putting an arcane football rule to use, Sheridan attempted an unobstructed free kick for the chance at a highly unlikely 61-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation. The try fell far short.

Kept out of the end zone for four quarters, the Natrona County offense needed just two plays of overtime to find the end zone, as senior Braxton Bundy ran it in for the score. Sheridan did the Mustangs one better, finding Izak Aksamit through the air on first down to move the needed 10 yards. Both kickers successfully completed the extra-point attempts.

In the second overtime, the Broncs scored just as easily when Koltiska scrambled 10 yards on first down to the right corner of the end zone. Three plays later, the Mustangs found themselves facing fourth-and-goal and in need of a touchdown. Hill bootlegged to his right and dove successfully for the pylon, extending his dramatic first start at quarterback. He was starting in place of injured senior Harrison Taubert, who was hurt in last week's loss to Rock Springs.