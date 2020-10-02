Natrona County outlasts Sheridan football 38-31 in wild 4OT win

It's rare that a defensive struggle ends with a final score of 38-31.
But that was the case Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field, where the Natrona County Mustangs, having gone without an offensive touchdown in regulation, outlasted the Sheridan Broncs by that score in quadruple overtime.
The Mustangs punched the ball into the south end zone on all four of their overtime possessions, and when the Broncs fumbled in the back half of overtime No. 4, Natrona County (3-3) jumped on the opportunity to end the nearly three-hour affair.
Junior Tyler Hill ran in three of the Mustangs' overtime touchdowns to cap his first start at quarterback.
The teams entered Friday's meeting at Cheney Alumni Field having split their last 16 meetings, and it took more than four quarters to buck that trend.
Mustangs junior Kaeden Wilcox took a first-quarter interception 25 yards for the game's first — and, for most of the night, only — touchdown, but Sheridan found the end zone with just over a minute to play to send the game to overtime tied at 10-all.
The defending state champion Broncs (3-3) — who have won four of the past five state titles — and the Mustangs — who defeated Sheridan to win the 2018 championship — were both coming off losses, something that hadn't happened in one of their meetings since 1988, according to wyoming-football.com.
After trading punts on their first two drives, Wilcox intercepted Zach Koltiska and ushered the ball a quarter-length of the field to a 7-0 lead with under seven minutes to go in the first quarter. It was his third pick of the year.
Sheridan turned its attention to the ground and responded with a long drive that stalled in the Natrona County red zone, leading to a 31-yard Michael Greer field goal that cut the Mustangs' lead to 7-3.
Natrona County punted on the next drive, but its defense bent without breaking once again, leading to another Sheridan field goal attempt. This time, Greer missed left from 36 yards out.
Support Local Journalism
The teams failed to generate much more offensive excitement before halftime, though the Mustangs attempted a 48-yard field goal shortly before the break, which Sheridan blocked.
Natrona County entered the half with the lead despite trailing in total yardage 55-133. Just seven of Sheridan's first-half yards came through the air.
Defenses continued to prevail throughout most of the second half, though Sheridan, desperate for offense with 7:45 to go, nearly converted on a fake punt.
The Mustangs tried out its wildcat offense, which succeeded both in killing clock and moving the ball. Ben Hoppens took advantage, sending a 40-yard field goal through.
Natrona County had a chance to end the game multiple times on the next drive, but with 69 seconds to play, Koltiska converted on an 18-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass to Kyle Meinecke to force overtime.
Putting an arcane football rule to use, Sheridan attempted an unobstructed free kick for the chance at a highly unlikely 61-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation. The try fell far short.
Kept out of the end zone for four quarters, the Natrona County offense needed just two plays of overtime to find the end zone, as senior Braxton Bundy ran it in for the score. Sheridan did the Mustangs one better, finding Izak Aksamit through the air on first down to move the needed 10 yards. Both kickers successfully completed the extra-point attempts.
In the second overtime, the Broncs scored just as easily when Koltiska scrambled 10 yards on first down to the right corner of the end zone. Three plays later, the Mustangs found themselves facing fourth-and-goal and in need of a touchdown. Hill bootlegged to his right and dove successfully for the pylon, extending his dramatic first start at quarterback. He was starting in place of injured senior Harrison Taubert, who was hurt in last week's loss to Rock Springs.
Hoppens' kick forced a third overtime, and Sheridan began the next round of free football with a false start penalty. On third-and-goal, however, the Broncs converted yet again on a 2-yard Koltiska run up the middle. Hill then took the ball in for the home team after faking to Wilcox on the first play of the Mustangs' portion of triple overtime.
In quadruple overtime, Natrona County muffed its snap on third down, but Hill fell on the ball, ever so slightly on the wrong side of the end zone. The Mustangs chose to keep their offense on the field after a timeout, and Hill scored yet again on a keeper.
Needing another touchdown to prolong the game for Sheridan, Koltiska fumbled after pulling the ball back from a receiver in motion, and the Mustangs fell on it to secure the wild win and end the long night.
Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!