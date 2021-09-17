Natrona County routs Kelly Walsh for fifth consecutive Oil Bowl victory

Having lost the last four Oil Bowls to crosstown rival Natrona County, Kelly Walsh was intent on striking first in the 57th version of the annual series Friday night at NC's Cheney Alumni Field.

And the Trojans put themselves into position to do just that on their opening drive. Two passes from quarterback Hunter Mogen and a 38-yard run by Cam Burkett put the ball on the Natrona County 24-yard line before the Mustangs defense forced a field-goal attempt. That's when things went horribly wrong for the Trojans.

Beckham Stowe lined up for a 40-yard field goal attempt out of the hold of Gibson Sasser, but the ball never made it to the line of scrimmage. NC junior Wyatt Powell burst through the middle of the KW line and blocked the kick as soon as it left Stowe's right foot and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.

Natrona County led 14-0 at the half and turned it on in the third quarter on their way to a 42-7 victory and a fifth consecutive Oil Bowl victory.

Kelly Walsh (2-2) moved from its own 22 to the NC 38 on its next possession -- converting two fourth downs on the drive -- before Mogen's fourth-down pass fell incomplete.