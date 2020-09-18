Natrona County runs over rival Kelly Walsh in annual Oil Bowl

After the Trojans turned the ball over on downs in NC territory, the Mustangs went back to the ground game. They drove 56 yards in 10 plays, all runs, with Bundy capping the drive with a 3-yard burst up the middle. Ben Hoppens’ extra point made it a 21-7 game with 6 minutes, 38 seconds to play in the half.

Kelly Walsh found itself in Natrona County territory after Cameron Burkett returned the kickoff 50 yards to the Mustangs’ 37. After a 15-yard pass to Colin Boroz on first down, the drive stalled and Kelly Walsh came up empty when Brandon Nelson blocked Erich Hulshizer’s 40-yard field goal attempt.

The Trojans forced a three-and-out in the final minutes of the first half and drove to the Natrona County 26 with 50 seconds remaining before halftime. But Walker’s 4th-down pass to Jahr in the end zone was intercepted by Kelly and the Mustangs were content to run out the clock and take the 21-7 lead into the locker room.

After failing to move the ball on its opening possession of the second half, Natrona County went back to work on the ground. Taubert carried 3 times for 27 yards and Bundy toted the rock 6 times for 70 yards — the Mustangs had a 10-yard holding penalty — and pushed the advantage to 28-7 with a 6-yard run right up the gut.