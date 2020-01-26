Natrona County's Nick Frimml added to Shrine Bowl roster for North

Natrona County senior lineman Nick Frimml was inadvertently left off the North roster for the Shrine Bowl, according to a release from Shrine Bowl Executive Director Frank Selby.
Frimml, who was recently named the winner of the Perseverance Award by the National Football Foundation's Wyoming Chapter, finished fifth on the Mustangs with 7.6 defensive points per game last season. He finished with two tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Frimml joins Natrona County teammates Phoenix Wilson and Jonathan True on the North roster.
The 2020 Shrine Bowl is scheduled for June 13 at NC's Cheney Alumni Field.