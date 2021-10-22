Natrona County secures home playoff game; Kelly Walsh falls to 7 seed

Friday night might have been Senior Night for the Natrona County football team, but when the dust settled across the state it wasn't the final home game for the Mustangs.

Natrona County (6-3) did its part against winless Cheyenne South, building a 38-0 lead and coasting to a 51-27 victory at Cheney Alumni Field. And longtime rival Sheridan held on for a 28-20 victory at Thunder Basin to not only claim the No. 1 seed for the Class 4A playoffs beginning next week, but hand the Mustangs the No. 4 seed. NC will host the Bolts (6-3), who fell to the 5 seed as a result of a 28-14 loss to the Mustangs last week.

Across town, Kelly Walsh wasn't as fortunate. The Trojans went into their game against Gillette with a chance to claim the 6 seed with a victory, but turned the ball over four times in the first quarter and suffered a 33-6 defeat. That dropped the Trojans (3-6) to the 7 seed, which means they'll play at No. 2 Rock Springs (8-1) in the quarterfinals. The Tigers defeated KW 52-0 on Sept. 10.

Natrona County jumped on South early. Kaeden Wilcox got things started with a 23-yard touchdown run, followed by a 56-yard scoring pass from Tyler Hill to Kayden Pharr. Luke Spencer added a 43-yard TD run and Hill threw a 16-yard TD pass to Roman Overstreet to make it 28-0 after the first quarter.