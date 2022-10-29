Natrona County seniors enjoy one final home victory at Cheney Alumni Field

The Natrona County seniors made sure their final game on Cheney Alumni Field was a memorable one.

The No. 3 Mustangs (8-2) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and rolled to a 63-6 victory over Gillette on Friday night in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

"It’s definitely bittersweet," senior Breckin McClintock said. "But that’s how we wanted to go out on this field and I’m glad we got it done."

McClintock, who took a toss from senior quarterback Wyatt Powell and fought his way into the end zone to give the Mustangs a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter, was one of five NC seniors to score touchdowns Friday night.

Powell ran for two scores and threw three touchdown passes; running back Mason Weickum had two rushing TDs, including a 67-yarder on the Mustangs' second possession; Kayden Pharr scored on a 17-yard screen pass; and Christopher Tomlinson hauled in a 15-yard scoring strike from Powell.

In addition, Evan Lango had a 78-yard run early in the third quarter to set up Powell's second touchdown run, Luke Spencer returned from an injury to play in his first game since Week 3, Kolton Tasler had a first-quarter sack of Gillette quarterback Mason Drube; and offensive linemen Rafael Ruiz, Jared Markwardt, Colby Harlin, Cody Crawford and Jace Brezina helped pave the way for the Mustangs to rush for more than 300 yards for the third week in a row.

"I just had to give everything I had because I knew it was the last time I’d get to play here," said Spencer, who was the team's starting running back to begin the season, but was limited to playing defense Friday. "I was excited and ready to hit someone."

So were the rest of the Mustangs.

On Gillette's first play from scrimmage running back Taylor Ford fumbled after he was hit behind the line of scrimmage and Natrona County recovered at the Gillette 17-yard-line. Three plays later the Mustangs were in the end zone on Powell's 1-yard keeper for a 7-0 lead with 10:38 remaining in the first quarter.

Unfortunately for the Camels, the Mustangs were just getting started.

After forcing a Gillette punt, Weickum took the handoff from Powell and sprinted for his 67-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Three plays later McClintock picked off Gillette quarterback Mason Drube to give Natrona County the ball at the Gillette 35. Weickum scored his second TD on an 18-yard run to extend the advantage to 21-0 with 6:13 to play in the first quarter.

"We’ve really been on a roll these last few weeks offensively," Powell said. "We just built off that momentum and kept it going."

Back-to-back sacks by Tasler and junior Kaiden Lee forced the Camels to punt again and the Mustangs put together an eight-play, 58-yard drive capped by Powell connecting with Pharr to push the lead to 28-0.

Pharr, who also had a touchdown reception in NC's quarterfinal victory against Thunder Basin last year, had no doubt the Mustangs would be firing on all cylinders Friday.

"Last year we felt good all week building up to the game, but once we got to the pregame we were really nervous," he said. "This year we picked it up right away and I think we surprised ourselves. We started going and we didn’t stop."

Natrona County took a 42-6 lead into the locker room after Powell found Tomlinson in the middle of the end zone with just 1:31 remaining in the half.

The Mustangs got two defensive touchdowns from junior William Cantrell and a 7-yard rushing TD from Powell in the second half to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Cantrell's first score came on a 41-yard scoop-and-score after the NC defense forced a fumble and his second came when a Gillette receiver failed to cover a backwards pass. Cantrell picked it up and ran it in for a 15-yard score.

"We practiced stripping at the ball all week and obviously it came to fruition," Crawford said.

Cantrell, who laughed that he was "in the right place at the right time," said giving the seniors a victory in their last home game was what mattered most.

"It just feels so amazing to get this win for the seniors," he admitted.

The Mustangs travel to Cheyenne this coming Friday for a semifinal battle against No. 2 East, which pulled away in the second half to defeat Rock Springs 49-24.

The game is a rematch from earlier in the season when the T-Birds took advantage of six Natrona County turnovers and cruised to an impressive 33-7 victory.

"Coach Harshman said it best in the huddle," Crawford said. "This isn't our revenge tour, this is our redemption tour."