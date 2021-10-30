Natrona County seniors enjoy one last victory at Cheney Alumni Field

The seniors on the Natrona County football team weren't about to let their final home game at Cheney Alumni Field end in disappointment. Sophomore Zach Barrett made sure it didn't.

The sophomore kicker drilled a 27-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Mustangs to a 17-14 victory over Thunder Basin in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday night.

"I was a little nervous," Barrett admitted, "but I just focused on going out there and kicking it. I enjoyed the pressure."

Prior to Barrett's game-winning kick, senior quarterback Tyler Hill and running back Kaeden Wilcox put the Mustangs in position to force overtime.

Trailing Thunder Basin 14-7 and facing a fourth down at the Bolts' 14-yard line with 35 seconds remaining, the Mustangs created a Cheney Alumni memory.

Senior center Brendyn Nelson snapped the ball to Hill, who rolled right to avoid a potential game-ending sack and found junior Kayden Pharr wide open in the back of the end zone.

"I definitely felt the pressure coming from behind so I just scrambled and tried to make a play," Hill said. "Kaeden saved my butt, because I probably would have gotten sacked without his block. Kaeden is an incredible teammate."

Hill's touchdown pass, followed by Barrett's extra point, tied the game at 14-all with 30 seconds on the clock.

"Whatever it takes for the team," Wilcox said of his block to free Hill. "I knew it was going to be our last time on the field so I just wanted to do everything I could to make it the best I could."

Wilcox and his fellow seniors definitely did what they could Friday, especially in the fourth quarter. After Thunder Basin had taken a 6-0 lead midway through the third quarter, the Mustangs finally got on the scoreboard, taking a 7-6 lead with 5:34 remaining on junior Wyatt Powell's 3-yard touchdown run.

The drive started late in the third quarter at the NC 20. Hill hit junior Breckin McClintock for a 9-yard gain to bring up a fourth-and-1 at the Thunder Basin 29. Sensing that his team was starting to find some momentum, NC head coach Steve Harshman elected to leave his offense on the field.

"You could kind of see the tide shift late in the game," Harshman said. "And our guys really took over. This power of believing in each other is undefeated."

Hill pushed his way forward for 3 yards and a first down.

"Tyler is a special type of leader," Harshman stated.

The Mustangs continued to push forward, with Wilcox running for first down on back-to-back third-down carries. He then broke free for a 27-yard gain to the Bolts' 18. Hill gained 4 yards on first down, followed by two carries from Wilcox that netted 11 yards. Powell's touchdown capped the 13-play, 80-yard drive.

The touchdown came on Natrona County's eighth possession of the game. The first seven ended with six punts and a turnover on downs.

The Mustangs' fourth-quarter surge might have taken Thunder Basin by surprise, but not NC senior Billy Brenton.

"We just decided that this was not how our season was going to end," he said.

The Bolts answered behind the running of senior Isaiah Haliburton. He had four carries for 32 yards on the drive and scored his second touchdown an a 4-yard run around the left end with 3:!4 to play. Ryan Baker then connected with Kayden LaFramboise for the two-point conversion to give Thunder Basin the 14-17 lead.

"It was a chess match going on out there," Harshman said. "Congratulations to the Bolts. They’re really well-coached and they had a great game plan."

Unfortunately for the Bolts, so did the Mustangs.

Wilcox returned the kickoff to the NC 35 and gained 8 yards on two carries. After a holding penalty negated Hill's pass to Brenton into Thunder Basin territory, Hill simply reloaded and dropped a dime over three defenders to McClintock for a 40-yard gain to the Bolts' 35.

Three more runs from Wilcox preceded the game-tying pass to Pharr.

"This is my 31st year here and I’ve had the pleasure and honor to coach a lot of kids," Harshman said. "And Kaeden is special. He’s got a toughness about him and he cares a lot about this team."

Thunder Basin got the ball first in overtime, but three plays netted only five yards. Senior kicker Cade Ayers, who entered the game having missed just three field-goal attempts all season, was wide left on his 27-yard attempt, however, and the Mustangs took over.

Three plays later, Barrett trotted onto the field. Moments later, he was carried off the field by jubilant teammates.

"Right when the ball was snapped I knew that thing was going in," said Brenton, who also serves as the Mustangs' holder. "Every time I can give him a good hold he makes it. I was like, ‘Yep, this is game over.’"

The victory was Natrona County's first playoff victory since winning the 2018 state championship and their 12th in a row at home. Next up for the Mustangs is No. 1 seed Sheridan, which advanced to the semifinals with a 48-14 victory against Cheyenne Central.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.