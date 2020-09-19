Natrona County showcases running game in Oil Bowl victory over Kelly Walsh

Mustang football was on full display in Friday night’s Oil Bowl.
With the Natrona County offensive line dominating the line of scrimmage, the Mustangs rushed for 396 yards on 54 carries in rolling to a 35-14 victory over Kelly Walsh at Harry Geldien Stadium.
“Those guys up front were dominant,” Natrona County senior quarterback Harrison Taubert said. “It was just pancakes, pancakes, pancakes. We were getting 5 yards a carry because our line was doing a great job.”
Taubert finished with 155 yards on 23 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 7 yards. Senior running back Braxton Bundy was even more prolific, going for 234 yards on 30 attempts and adding three scores, all on the ground. Junior running back Kaeden Wilcox gained 7 yards on his only carry.
It was all made possible by the Natrona County offensive line of senior tackles Jace George (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) and Phil Bergman (6-7, 319), senior guards Colter Helm (6-1, 227) and Brady Dutcher (6-3, 230) and junior center Brendyn Nelson (5-9, 198). The Mustangs’ “big skill” guys continually overpowered the Trojans’ defensive line and created space for Bundy and Taubert.
“Our line did it all,” Bundy said. “They opened up holes for me and Harrison to run through. Their linemen weren’t even touching me … it was their corners and linebackers that were hitting me.”
Bundy gained at least 4 yards on 22 of his 30 rushing attempts and scored a 3-yard touchdown on another. Taubert ran for at least 4 yards on 19 of his 23 carries and added a 1-yard TD to cap the Mustangs’ first scoring drive.
The drive, which cut the Kelly Walsh lead to 7-6, covered 70 yards in 13 plays and featured just one pass, was a sign of things to come. The Mustangs found the end zone on five of their first eight possessions, with two drives ending in punts and the other at the end of the first half.
The other possessions?
6 plays, 39 yards, 1 pass for 1 yard … NC 14-7
10 plays, 56 yards, 1 incomplete pass … NC 21-7
10 plays, 85 yards, no passes … NC 28-7
7 plays, 86 yards, 1 pass for 9 yards … NC 35-14
Kelly Walsh’s two touchdowns came on a 77-yard pass from quarterback Trenton Walker to Dom Jahr on the first play from scrimmage and on a 21-yard run from Walker late in the third quarter.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons and I think they caught us a couple of times and made us pay,” Natrona County head coach Steve Harshman stated, “but I think our guys rallied pretty good.
“Once we got the lead and got going we wanted to run the football and shorten the game as much as possible. And we were able to do that.”
The victory was Natrona County’s fourth in a row in the trophy game and sixth in a row over their crosstown rivals. And it came against a Kelly Walsh team (2-2) that is continuing to improve under second-year head coach Aaron Makelky. Friday night, however, belonged to the Natrona County offensive line.
“We had to be more physical than them and we had to get off the ball and put a statement on the game,” George said. “That’s the Mustang tradition … pounding people in the dirt.”
Added Dutcher: “Our goal coming into this game was to dominate up front and I think that’s what we did. We wanted to be aggressive and take it right to them and I fully believe that’s what happened.”
After an 0-2 start, the Mustangs have now won two in a row heading into this week’s home game against Rock Springs. After that, defending state champion Sheridan comes to Cheney Alumni Field for a Week 5 showdown.
Harshman doesn’t expect his team to be as reliant on the running game moving forward – Taubert was just 4-of-9 for 20 yards against Kelly Walsh – but on Friday it was good to know it was there when the Mustangs needed it.
“We didn’t show much passing game tonight, but we didn’t need to,” he said. “We’ll be a little more balanced, but once we jumped up three scores with a couple minutes left in the third quarter we wanted to start working the clock hard.”
George, Bergman, Dutcher, Nelson and Helm made sure the Mustangs were able to do just that, as evidenced by their back-to-back time-consuming 85- and 86-yard touchdown drives in the second half. And even though it was Bundy and Taubert who were carrying the ball into the end zone, it was the Mustangs’ work up front that made it possible.
“Every time our running back or our quarterback runs the ball for a touchdown or a big gain it just feels good knowing we were the ones that helped them get there,” Dutcher said. “Even though they’re running the ball and taking the hits, we’re the ones that helped them get there. It’s a good feeling that not many people get.”
While the Mustangs celebrated with their families and friends on the far side of the field, the Trojans were left to wonder what might have been.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight that we can fix,” said Kelly Walsh junior running back Cam Burkett, who was limited to 77 yards rushing on 14 carries. “If those mistakes were flipped the score might be flipped around.”
The Trojans did move the ball effectively at times, but penalties, missed opportunities and the swarming Natrona County defense proved to be too much to overcome.
Walker completed 12 of 18 passes for 213 yards and the scoring toss to Jahr, but was intercepted in the end zone by Kody Kelly just before the half. The Trojans also missed a 36-yard field-goal attempt and had a 40-yard attempt blocked by Nelson.
They’ll try to get back on track Friday when they play at Laramie.
“First thing Coach Makelky said in the locker room is, ‘This is one game. I know it means a lot to you guys, but it was one game,’” Burkett stated. “We need to bounce back from this and get Laramie next week.”
Natrona County, meanwhile, is healthy and ready to make a push to be among Class 4A’s top teams.
“I think we’ve found our confidence,” Taubert said.
