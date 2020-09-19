Natrona County showcases running game in Oil Bowl victory over Kelly Walsh

George, Bergman, Dutcher, Nelson and Helm made sure the Mustangs were able to do just that, as evidenced by their back-to-back time-consuming 85- and 86-yard touchdown drives in the second half. And even though it was Bundy and Taubert who were carrying the ball into the end zone, it was the Mustangs’ work up front that made it possible.

“Every time our running back or our quarterback runs the ball for a touchdown or a big gain it just feels good knowing we were the ones that helped them get there,” Dutcher said. “Even though they’re running the ball and taking the hits, we’re the ones that helped them get there. It’s a good feeling that not many people get.”

While the Mustangs celebrated with their families and friends on the far side of the field, the Trojans were left to wonder what might have been.

“We made a lot of mistakes tonight that we can fix,” said Kelly Walsh junior running back Cam Burkett, who was limited to 77 yards rushing on 14 carries. “If those mistakes were flipped the score might be flipped around.”

The Trojans did move the ball effectively at times, but penalties, missed opportunities and the swarming Natrona County defense proved to be too much to overcome.