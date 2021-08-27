Natrona County shuts out Central; Kelly Walsh routs South in football openers

Kelly Walsh scored early and often. Natrona County scored early and then let its defense do the rest. The end results were season-opening victories for both the Trojans and the Mustangs on Friday night in Cheyenne.

Kelly Walsh needed just three offensive plays to build a 21-0 lead on Cheyenne South on its way to a 70-14 rout of the Bison. On the other side of town, Natrona County limited Cheyenne Central to 128 total yards in its 22-0 victory.

The Mustangs led 9-0 at the half and added touchdown runs by Kaeden Wilcox and backup quarterback Wyatt Powell in the second half to snap a two-game losing streak to Central.

Natrona County senior QB Tyler Hill connected with Breckin McClintock for a 22-yard score to get things started and freshman Rogan Potter added a 27-yard field goal just before the half.

Central had a chance to get right back in the game when it recovered a Natrona County fumble on the second-half kickoff, but the Mustangs defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-2 from the 18. NC then put together a 12-play, 83-yard drive capped by a 14-yard scoring run from Wilcox, who had fumbled at the goal line in the first half.

The Indians took the ensuing kickoff and drove to the NC 1, but fumbled on the next play late in the third quarter.