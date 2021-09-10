Natrona County shuts out Laramie as Luke Spencer scores three TDs

Junior running back Luke Spencer scored on a 64-yard run on Natrona County's second play from scrimmage Friday night in Laramie and it turned out he was just getting started.

Spencer added a 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and capped the scoring with an 81-yard pick-six in the Mustangs' 45-0 shutout of the Plainsmen at Deti Stadium.

Natrona County (2-1), which was coming off a one-point loss to defending state champ Cheyenne East last week, was in control throughout against Laramie (0-3).

A 30-yard pass from Tyler Hill to Breckin McClintock at the end of the first quarter pushed the advantage to 14-0 and Spencer's second TD extended the margin to 21-0.

The Plainsmen nearly got in the end zone on their next possession, with quarterback Ben Malone connecting with Adrien Calderon on a 77-yard pass play. But a Natrona County defender forced a fumble and the Mustangs recovered at their 1-yard line.

NC then put together a 9-play, 99-yard drive, with Kaeden Wilcox making the score 28-0 on a 1-yard run midway through the second half. Hill threw his second TD pass of the game, this one a 29-yarder to tight end Kayden Pharr, to give the Mustangs a 35-0 halftime lead.