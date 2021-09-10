 Skip to main content
Natrona County shuts out Laramie as Luke Spencer scores three TDs
PREP FOOTBALL | NATRONA COUNTY 45 LARAMIE 0

Natrona County shuts out Laramie as Luke Spencer scores three TDs

NC v East Football

Natrona County running back Luke Spencer takes a handoff from quarterback Tyler Hill during the Mustangs' game last week against Cheyenne East at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. Spencer scored three TDs Friday night in NC's 45-0 shutout win at Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Junior running back Luke Spencer scored on a 64-yard run on Natrona County's second play from scrimmage Friday night in Laramie and it turned out he was just getting started.

Spencer added a 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and capped the scoring with an 81-yard pick-six in the Mustangs' 45-0 shutout of the Plainsmen at Deti Stadium.

Natrona County (2-1), which was coming off a one-point loss to defending state champ Cheyenne East last week, was in control throughout against Laramie (0-3).

A 30-yard pass from Tyler Hill to Breckin McClintock at the end of the first quarter pushed the advantage to 14-0 and Spencer's second TD extended the margin to 21-0.

The Plainsmen nearly got in the end zone on their next possession, with quarterback Ben Malone connecting with Adrien Calderon on a 77-yard pass play. But a Natrona County defender forced a fumble and the Mustangs recovered at their 1-yard line.

NC then put together a 9-play, 99-yard drive, with Kaeden Wilcox making the score 28-0 on a 1-yard run midway through the second half. Hill threw his second TD pass of the game, this one a 29-yarder to tight end Kayden Pharr, to give the Mustangs a 35-0 halftime lead.

The third quarter saw the field littered with yellow flags -- at one point NC was whistled for a penalty on five consecutive snaps -- as neither offense was able to generate much offense. The only scoring in the quarter was Zachary Barrett's 38-yard field goal.

Laramie was in possession to finally put some points on the board in the fourth quarter before Spencer picked off a pass and returned it 81 yards for his third TD of the night.

Natrona County hosts Kelly Walsh, which lost 52-0 to top-ranked Rock Springs, next week in the annual Oil Bowl.

