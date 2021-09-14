Natrona County vs Kelly Walsh football: Looking back at 56 years of the Oil Bowl

2010

NATRONA COUNTY 45, KELLY WALSH 0: NC senior quarterback Jim Shellenberger threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 59 yards and a score, as the Mustangs recorded the fifth shutout in the history of the rivalry. Kyle Vinich had three TD receptions, and Jordan Dick had two interceptions for NC. Natrona rolled to 517 yards of total offense and held KW to just 143; the game featured a combined 20 penalties.

2009

KELLY WALSH 28, NATRONA COUNTY 27, 2OT: NC built a 21-0 lead with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter, but Kelly Walsh came roaring back behind Lucas Nolan. Nolan had touchdown runs on scoring drives of 57, 62 and 92 yards, capped by his 17-yard scamper to tie the game with 4:35 left in the game. Both teams had goal line stands in the first overtime; KW's Ben Jones stuffed Cole Montgomery on fourth-and-1 and Montgomery repaid the favor, blocking Eli Ford's point-blank field goal attempt on the Trojans' ensuing possession.