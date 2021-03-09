Natrona County's D'Anthony Smith signs to play football at Chadron State

Natrona County senior D'Anthony Smith signed his National Letter of Intent earlier this week to continue his football career at Chadron State College.

The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman had 45 tackles for the Mustangs this past season. He recorded three tackles for loss and one sack and recovered two fumbles. Natrona County finished fourth in Class 4A in rushing defense, allowing 162.0 rushing yards per game.

At the state wrestling tournament two weeks ago Smtih helped the Mustangs win their first team title since 1984 with a third-place finish at 285 pounds. Smith's second-period pin of Cheyenne East's Gavyn Aumiller proved to be the deciding points in NC's victory over Sheridan in the team race.

Smith is the fourth Casper student-athlete to sign with the Eagles in the past week, joining Kelly Walsh's Esaias Spillane, Dom Gray and Reno Watson.

