Natrona County's Kaeden Wilcox, Brendyn Nelson sign to play college football

Just last month, Kaeden Wilcox was still trying to figure out if he wanted to play college football or college baseball after graduating from Natrona County High School.

The Mustang senior made it official Wednesday, signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at Chadron State College. Teammate Brendyn Nelson signed his LOI with Hastings College.

Asked what the deciding factor was, Wilcox looked at the 100-plus students, coaches and parents in attendance at the NC Commons and smiled.

"Because of this," he said. "I wanted to do Signing Day."

The 5-foot-10, 168-pound defensive back was a two-time Class 4A all-state selection for the Mustangs and led the classification in defensive points per game each of the last two years.

The Star-Tribune Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year set what is believed to be a state record this past season when he had 67 defensive points in NC's win over Gillette on Oct. 8. Wilcox finished with 15.5 tackles, four interceptions, two pass break-ups, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick against the Camels.

Wilson also rushed for 408 yards and six TDs, caught 15 passes for 231 yards and a score and was the Mustangs' leading punt and kick returner.

Wilcox said he had other offers, but was impressed with Chadron State's history of recruiting NC and in-state athletes and the fact that the CSC coaches "reached out to me." He added there's a chance he "might wrestle" for the Eagles, a Division II school. Wilcox won a state title in helping lead NC to the 4A team championship last season.

While Wilcox will concentrate on football at Chadron State, he'll continue to play baseball for the Casper Baseball Club's Oilers this summer and possibly next.

The Chadron State football team finished 6-5 overall last season and 5-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

While Wilcox was undecided for months about which path to choose out of high school, Nelson knew he wanted to keep playing football at the next level. He just needed the NC coaches to push him in that direction.

"I was looking at colleges," he said, "but it was the coaches who convinced me to try (and get a scholarship). And when I went on my visit (Hastings) was just an amazing place."

Nelson (6-2, 190) anchored the offensive and defensive lines for the Mustangs, earning all-state honors on both sides of the ball. He was second on the team with 11.3 defensive ppg as he finished with six tackles for loss and five sacks for a team that allowed just 14.5 points per game. Nelson said he will concentrate on playing on the defensive line in college.

Hastings is an NAIA school in Hastings, Nebraska.

