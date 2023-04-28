Two key members of Natrona County's 2022 offensive and defensive line on Wednesday signed their National Letters of Intent to continue playing football in college.

Kolton Tasler, who recorded 26 tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this past season for the Mustangs, will play at Minnesota North College; while offensive tackle Jared Markwardt signed with Chadron State College.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Markwardt was a second-team Class 4A all-state selection for the Mustangs, who finished 8-3 and advanced to the state semifinals. He's expected to eventually compete for playing time on the offensive line for the Eagles, a Division II school that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Tasler, who earned second-team all-conference honors, could compete for playing time this season for DIII Minnesota North.