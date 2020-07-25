You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska defeats Wyoming in annual 6-man Shootout
View Comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Nebraska defeats Wyoming in annual 6-man Shootout

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Nebraska jumped out to a 24-0 lead on its way to a 52-25 victory over Wyoming in the annual 6-man Shootout between the neighboring states on Thursday in Harrison, Nebraska.

Wyoming cut the deficit to 32-18 midway through the third quarter when Hanna graduate Conor McGraw scored on a 74-yard touchdown run. McGraw, who will play football at Dickinson State in the fall, finished with four TDs, including on a 65-yard run for the team's final score.

Wyoming still leads the all-time series 5-4.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News