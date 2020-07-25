Nebraska defeats Wyoming in annual 6-man Shootout

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Nebraska jumped out to a 24-0 lead on its way to a 52-25 victory over Wyoming in the annual 6-man Shootout between the neighboring states on Thursday in Harrison, Nebraska.
Wyoming cut the deficit to 32-18 midway through the third quarter when Hanna graduate Conor McGraw scored on a 74-yard touchdown run. McGraw, who will play football at Dickinson State in the fall, finished with four TDs, including on a 65-yard run for the team's final score.
Wyoming still leads the all-time series 5-4.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.