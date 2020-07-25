Nebraska defeats Wyoming in annual 6-man Shootout

Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Nebraska jumped out to a 24-0 lead on its way to a 52-25 victory over Wyoming in the annual 6-man Shootout between the neighboring states on Thursday in Harrison, Nebraska.

Wyoming cut the deficit to 32-18 midway through the third quarter when Hanna graduate Conor McGraw scored on a 74-yard touchdown run. McGraw, who will play football at Dickinson State in the fall, finished with four TDs, including on a 65-yard run for the team's final score.