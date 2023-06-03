The Nebraska all-stars overpowered their Wyoming counterparts Friday night in the annual 6-man Shootout, winning 52-16 in Chadron, Nebraska.

The Nebraska victory leaves the all-time series tied at six games apiece. Last year, Wyoming set a Shootout scoring record with a 68-44 win.

The win by the Nebraska all-star continued an interesting trend in the series. Wyoming won the first three games (2012-14) followed by Nebraska winning the next three (2015-17). The Equality State team then won in 2018-19 with the kids from the Cornhusker State winning in 2020-21.

The first six games of the series were played alternately in Wyoming and Nebraska, but the last six games have all been played in Nebraska, including the last three at Chadron State College.