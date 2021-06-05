Nebraska pulls away in second half to defeat Wyoming in annual Six-Man Shootout

Nebraska scored the final 20 points to pull away for a 48-14 victory against Wyoming on Friday in the state's annual Six-Man Shootout prep football game.

Nebraska led 28-8 at the half, but Wyoming cut the margin to 28-14 to start the third quarter on a 19-yard pass from Triston Lamorie to Farson teammate Parker Clawson. Wyoming then recovered the onside kick but was unable to take advantage and Nebraska scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession.

Nebraska put the game away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Clawson scored Wyoming's first TD on a short run late in the first quarter.

Nebraska has won the last two games in the series, which is now tied at 5-5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0