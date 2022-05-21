 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

New Jackson football coach David White brings wealth of experience to Broncs

David White, who has coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate level, has been named the new head football coach at Jackson, as first reported by wyoming-football.com.

White, who was an all-conference tight end at UNLV in 1994, has head coaching experience in Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, Arizona and Texas and was an assistant coach at both Oklahoma (2007-10) and Nevada (2017-19).

White replaces David Joyce, who coached Jackson the previous five seasons and led the Broncs to Class 3A state runner-up finishes the past two years.

White was the head coach at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, from 2003-06 where he compiled a 30-12 record and coached five All-Americans.

